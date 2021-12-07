Tanla and Vi sign partnership to deploy patented block-chain enabled Wisely Platform to manifold increase ROI for global enterprises

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla, a leading CPaaS provider and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) today announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network. *India's international messaging market is estimated to be ~ INR 3500 crores annually.
This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft, is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go-live in Q4 21-22. This follows the success of 'TRUBLOQ'- the largest implementation of block chain use case processing ~350 Bn transactions per year.
"Our partnership with Vi, powered by Wisely platform, is a massive step forward to lead the global digital interactions space. Wisely platform is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders - consumers, global enterprises, suppliers, and regulators, as we are committed to innovate with the entire ecosystem in mind. I am confident this partnership will help expand our global footprint by addressing the needs of global enterprises not just in India but across the world." said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited. "It gives me great inspiration to expand our long-standing partnership with Vi in our joint pursuit to move all digital interactions to a secure and trusted platform."
"Vi Business is focussed at providing technology-based solutions to enterprises enabling digital transformation, productivity and efficiency enhancement. We are the early adopters of Wisely Platform from Tanla which brings critical capabilities for our enterprise customers. Over the years, our partnership with Tanla has had a great record of success and has enabled us to serve our customers better," said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Vodafone Idea Limited. "We look forward to building on our partnership and ensuring we are ahead of the curve in the business communication space."
Wisely offers a digital marketplace bringing together enterprises and suppliers connected by secure express routes and Microsoft's global network, enabled by Tanla's patented cryptographic technology. The platform powered by block chain ensures complete transparency and a single source of truth resulting in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements. Further, the platform will ensure compliance to all applicable regulations.
The Wisely platform is designed to deliver a manifold increase of ROI and conversions for global enterprises. These enterprises include large tech giants as well as OTT players amongst others. They will benefit from flexible business models and can develop bespoke solutions to help achieve their strategic priorities.
Furthermore, Wisely will deliver enhanced experience for millions of mobile users in India through timely delivery of mission critical messages, also ensuring data security and data privacy.
Tanla and VIL are confident that this expansion of their long-standing relationship will reimagine the future of the messaging industry in India.
*Messages originating outside India and terminating in India
