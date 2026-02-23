NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23: Tathastu ICS, under the leadership of Dr. Tanu Jain, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering BBA BankReg Programme on 23rd February 2026. This unique academic initiative is designed to prepare students for prestigious careers Managerial and Grade A/Grade B Government careers in Banking, Financial Institutions, Insurance, and Regulatory Services, while they pursue a BBA degree from a NAAC A+ accredited university. The BBA BankReg Programme is conceptualized to bridge the widening gap between traditional professional education and competitive examination readiness. It integrates managerial education with specialized training for elite government examinations such as:

* Reserve Bank of India (RBI Grade B) * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD Grade A) * Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India - Assistant Manager * General Insurance Corporation of India - Assistant Manager * Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO EO/AO) * Public Sector Bank Probationary Officer (Bank PO) Examinations * Other Banking & Regulatory Services Examinations This programme is one of its kind in nature, aiming not only at private sector placements but also at securing Grade A and Grade B Government positions in India's most prestigious financial and regulatory institutions. Message from Dr. Tanu Jain Founder, Tathastu ICS | Former Civil Servant | Motivational Speaker

"The BBA BankReg Programme is the need of the hour. For years, students have pursued professional degrees without a structured pathway to high-ranking government careers. At Tathastu ICS, we believe preparation must begin early and strategically." "Banking and Regulatory institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, IRDAI, GIC, EPFO and Public Sector Banks offer some of the most respected and stable career opportunities in the country. These roles provide not just financial security, but national-level impact, policy exposure, and professional prestige." "This programme empowers students to utilise their three undergraduate years effectively. Instead of facing uncertainty and competitive pressure after graduation, they prepare systematically from Day One. Our structured curriculum ensures mastery over quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English, finance, economics, current affairs, and interview personality development alongside their BBA subjects."

"Having mentored aspirants for India's most elite Civil Services Examination, we have built a strong faculty bench that understands the art and science of cracking both written examinations and personal interviews. The BBA BankReg Programme brings that same excellence and discipline to the Banking and Regulatory domain." Message from Rohit Jain Chief Marketing Officer, Tathastu ICS "There is a growing demand to make professional courses like BBA truly employable. Students today seek degrees that deliver outcomes - not just certificates. The BBA BankReg Programme has been designed to meet that demand." "This integrated model ensures that students gain managerial acumen through their BBA degree while simultaneously preparing for top-tier Banking and Regulatory examinations. They graduate not only with a NAAC A+ degree but also with a competitive edge in national-level government examinations."

"The biggest advantage lies in time optimisation. These three undergraduate years are sufficient for comprehensive preparation, eliminating the need for gap years, additional coaching burdens, or post-graduation peer pressure. Students prepare in a focused academic ecosystem designed exclusively for their success." "We are confident that this programme will redefine how professional education is aligned with government career aspirations in India." Programme Highlights * Integrated BBA + Banking & Regulatory Examination Preparation * Focus on Grade A & Grade B Government Jobs * Preparation for RBI, NABARD, IRDAI, GIC, EPFO, Bank PO & allied examinations * Structured curriculum aligned with examination patterns * Dedicated mentorship and interview guidance

* Strong faculty bench trained under the leadership of Dr. Tanu Jain * Degree from NAAC A+ accredited University * Holistic development: written exam + personality development Career Opportunities After BBA BankReg Graduates of this programme can appear for: * RBI Grade B Officer * NABARD Grade B Officer * IRDAI Assistant Manager * GIC Assistant Manager * SBI PO / IBPS PO * IBPS RRB Officer Scale I * SBI CBO / PNB LBO * ECGC PO * EPFO APFC * ESIC SSO * FCI Manager * IB ACIO * Regulatory & Financial Sector Management Roles * Private Banking & Corporate Financial Services Positions The launch of the BBA BankReg Programme marks a significant step toward structured, early-stage preparation for India's most prestigious financial and regulatory careers.

Admissions Open for Academic Session 2026-29 For admissions and further details: Visit: www.tathastuics.com Call: 9560300770 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)