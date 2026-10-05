VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, and Couchbase, the Operational Data Platform for AI™, have successfully concluded their partnership for Season 4, held in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13, 2026. Couchbase joined the Global Chess League as a sponsor for Season 4 in Bengaluru, bringing together two organizations with a shared interest in how technology and innovation can create more engaging experiences for audiences. Season 4 saw the league bring its distinctive mixed-team format to India's technology capital, with some of the world's leading chess players competing across six global franchises. The fast-paced format, with six boards in play simultaneously and every game contributing to the team result, created an exciting environment for fans at the venue and those following the competition digitally.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "Season 4 was an important milestone for the Global Chess League. Bringing the league to Bengaluru, one of the world's leading technology hubs, made it particularly fitting to welcome Couchbase as a partner. Over nine days, we saw packed stands, world-class chess and tremendous enthusiasm from fans. Our ambition is to continue making chess more accessible, engaging and spectator-friendly, and technology will play an important role in that journey. We look forward to building on our association with Couchbase as we prepare for the next season." Beyond the sponsorship, the association has also opened conversations around how Couchbase's operational data and AI capabilities could complement GCL's evolving technology ecosystem. Potential areas of exploration include fan engagement and digital experiences across cloud, hybrid and mobile-edge environments as the league continues to grow.

Alex Anthony, Head of Sales for Couchbase India, said, "Partnering with the Global Chess League for its Bengaluru debut was an exciting opportunity for Couchbase. The league combines elite competition with an innovative team format and a clear ambition to reimagine how chess is experienced by fans. We see strong alignment with our belief in using data and AI to create responsive, engaging digital experiences, and look forward to exploring how our capabilities can support GCL's ambitions as the league evolves." Season 4 featured six global franchises, with elite men, women and prodigies competing together in GCL's unique team format. Each franchise comprised one Icon player, two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women and one Prodigy, with every game weighted equally toward the team result. The format combined individual brilliance with team strategy, keeping matches competitive until the final boards.

The Ganges Grandmasters emerged as Season 4 champions, bringing to a close an exciting Bengaluru debut for the league. Following the successful association in Season 4, Couchbase will continue its partnership with the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in Season 5. About Global Chess League: The Global Chess League is the world's first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. GCL will feature male and female chess champions competing in the same team. Playing on the popular Rapid format, the league's joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports. In addition, the League will be the first ever Live televised chess event of its kind that will help offer fans a unique viewing experience. Tech Mahindra and FIDE will explore innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.

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