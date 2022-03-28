Tech start-up Della Leaders Club launches DLC Intellect Pop Up in Pune

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/ATK): Tech start-up Della Leaders Club, the world's 1st technology-enabled business platform, yesterday launched DLC Intellect Pop Up in Pune, the Silicon Valley of India.
DLC is the brainchild of Jimmy Mistry, a first-generation serial entrepreneur who has innovated "The World's 1st Business Platform" to offer a 360-degree support system for transformative leaders a by-invitation-only membership to the world's most influential community.
DLC, Della Leaders Club is a global community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders launched across seven countries and 15 chapter cities. Within a short span of 18 months, DLC has managed to gather and sign-up some of the most eminent men and women across the world. Today, it stands tall with over 2300++ members from across 56 countries.
Speaking about the initiative, Mistry said, DLC's vision is to act as a catalyst to transform people from 'A life of Success to a life of Significance'.
DLC, the technology-enabled business and lifestyle content platform, is headquartered in New York and was launched on 12th June 2021 at the hands of Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.
This event is a creative melting pot of knowledge, intellect and lifestyle. It is a fun-filled evening with inspiring conversations, impact stories, workshops, art and entertainment.
A monthly celebration, it is driven by passion unlike any other in the country providing access to an intimate community of like-minded leaders designed to foster Global connections that last for a lifetime.
Some of the most esteemed members globally are:
Marshall Goldsmith - America's No.1 Executive Coach By WSJ, Inc., Forbes. New York
Ronald Diamond -Board Member Stanford University, Chair - TIGER 21, Founder -Diamond Wealth, Family Offices from $250 to $300 billion. New York
Rodrigo Garcia - Deputy State Treasurer - Illinois State Treasury USA
Dr Rik Mehta - 1st Indian American to win the Republican Primary for the Senate Seat NY
Abhinav Kumar - CMO Tata Consulting Services, Global Markets Vienna
Kerry Barret - Emmy award winning broadcast journalist New York
Prof Soumitra Dutta -Ex Dean, Cornell University, Current Dean, Oxford Said University. UK
Prof Sanjiv Khagram - Dean, Thunderbird University, Phoenix Arizona.
Keki Mistry - Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC Ltd. India
Padmashri Karan Johar - Director, Dharma Production. India
Steve Rodgers - Ex CEO, Warren Buffet Company. 3 Times Best Selling Author California
Barry Johnson - Exec. Dir. Select USA, Barrack Obama strategic adv. team White House.
David Schwartz- Donald Trump's Attorney, Gerstman Schwartz LLP New York
Zen KOH - Forbes 40 under 40, most influential industry leader med-tech Hong Kong
You can read more about DLC on (https://www.dellaleaders.com) or get in touch with Team DLC over a zoom call to understand how DLC membership can benefit you and your organisation to stay ahead of the curve.
To apply for membership Email- memberships@dellaleaders.com +91 900 005 441
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
