Tech start-up Della Leaders Club launches DLC Intellect Pop Up in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/ATK): Tech start-up Della Leaders Club, the world's 1st technology-enabled business platform, yesterday launched DLC Intellect Pop Up in Pune, the Silicon Valley of India.

DLC is the brainchild of Jimmy Mistry, a first-generation serial entrepreneur who has innovated "The World's 1st Business Platform" to offer a 360-degree support system for transformative leaders a by-invitation-only membership to the world's most influential community.

DLC, Della Leaders Club is a global community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders launched across seven countries and 15 chapter cities. Within a short span of 18 months, DLC has managed to gather and sign-up some of the most eminent men and women across the world. Today, it stands tall with over 2300++ members from across 56 countries.

Speaking about the initiative, Mistry said, DLC's vision is to act as a catalyst to transform people from 'A life of Success to a life of Significance'.

DLC, the technology-enabled business and lifestyle content platform, is headquartered in New York and was launched on 12th June 2021 at the hands of Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

This event is a creative melting pot of knowledge, intellect and lifestyle. It is a fun-filled evening with inspiring conversations, impact stories, workshops, art and entertainment.

A monthly celebration, it is driven by passion unlike any other in the country providing access to an intimate community of like-minded leaders designed to foster Global connections that last for a lifetime.

Some of the most esteemed members globally are:

Marshall Goldsmith - America's No.1 Executive Coach By WSJ, Inc., Forbes. New York

Ronald Diamond -Board Member Stanford University, Chair - TIGER 21, Founder -Diamond Wealth, Family Offices from $250 to $300 billion. New York

Rodrigo Garcia - Deputy State Treasurer - Illinois State Treasury USA

Dr Rik Mehta - 1st Indian American to win the Republican Primary for the Senate Seat NY

Abhinav Kumar - CMO Tata Consulting Services, Global Markets Vienna

Kerry Barret - Emmy award winning broadcast journalist New York

Prof Soumitra Dutta -Ex Dean, Cornell University, Current Dean, Oxford Said University. UK

Prof Sanjiv Khagram - Dean, Thunderbird University, Phoenix Arizona.

Keki Mistry - Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC Ltd. India

Padmashri Karan Johar - Director, Dharma Production. India

Steve Rodgers - Ex CEO, Warren Buffet Company. 3 Times Best Selling Author California

Barry Johnson - Exec. Dir. Select USA, Barrack Obama strategic adv. team White House.

David Schwartz- Donald Trump's Attorney, Gerstman Schwartz LLP New York

Zen KOH - Forbes 40 under 40, most influential industry leader med-tech Hong Kong

