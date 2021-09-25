Techademy - the enterprise learning expert launches its e-learning platform for techies of today and tomorrow

Hyderabad/ Chennai/ Mumbai/ Bangalore/New Delhi (Telangana/Tamil Nadu/Maharashtra/Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techademy, the preferred enterprise learning platform to many Fortune 100 companies has announced the launch of its new and unique e-learning platform for individuals.

Named as TechademyOnline, the platform currently offers industry-mapped technology courses enabling students, freshers, and experienced professionals to advance their tech careers. What sets TechademyOnline apart from other e-learning platforms is its built-in tech labs and assessments that allow the learners to practice and experiment on the skills learned within the course from the browser. Learning-by-doing is the choice of recruiters globally today.

TechademyOnline helps students get practical experience of skills, freshers enhance their employability, and professionals grow in their career. While there are many platforms that offer similar courses, the biggest challenge of learning in a completely online environment remains to be the access to infrastructure for hands-on practice. TechademyOnline focuses on solving the issue by providing access to virtual sandbox environment for the learners to simultaneously learn and experiment within the course.

Courses on TechademyOnline are designed by the experts of the industry covering some of the most sought-after topics such as Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Full-stack web development, Cloud Computing, Big Data, DevOps, etc. Learners can either enroll into individual courses or learning paths that are mapped to certain job roles of the industry.

With this launch, TechademyOnline also offers access to 'Techfinity' - an all-out course catalogue with 850+ trending tech courses which cover all in-demand technology skills of the demanding marketplace.

Elaborating TechademyOnline's goals, the founder, Keshava Raju said, "We bring around 30 years of expertise in enabling organizations upskill and reskill their tech employees with its state-of-the-art platform and immersive rich content. Working with some of the tech giants of the world, we understand the issues of employability in detail. The biggest gaps in learning are practical application and employability. Focusing on filling those white spaces, our model is built upon learning comprehension. On TechademyOnline, you earn a skill for a lifetime. Our aim for learners is to make them feel enabled and confident to apply the skills acquired in real-world scenarios. The projects, assignments, and assessments within the courses are built to drive this confidence and ultimately make the learners job-ready, role-ready, and interview-ready."

Learners can also now enroll to top IT courses across several tech genres for FREE on (https://techademy.online) for a limited period.

