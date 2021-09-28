Tejal Pimpley's B YOU Dance Academy is bringing India closer to the world

You would like to read
- Biryanis and More, taking fusion flavours to the globe
- Kritika Kamra sports this chic pantsuit from Fusion Collection by Marks & Spencer
- Platinum Jewellery Styles inspired by Emmy nominated TV Shows: Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and The Crown
- Bani Pasricha's latest collection NINA launched in Turkey
- Bandma India - Revolutionizing the packaging industry with a touch of modern technology
New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/ATK): Dance is an art form that visually connects you with the performer.
Tejal Pimpley established B YOU dance academy in 2019 in Andheri West, Mumbai. The academy is a creative space for the dancers and other artists to let loose of themselves and learn.
B YOU hosts various dance forms such as Heels, Salsa, Classical, Contemporary, etc. It teaches the students technical aspects of a dance form along with some cool moves. The teachers reform the lives of the dancers with their expertise.
B YOU gives you an enriching experience as each class is packed with knowledge and practice. Moreover, they are working on collaborating traditional and modern dance styles to create a fusion style.
Most of the teachers here have over ten years of experience, while others are technically sound. Famous Bollywood choreographers, artists, and professional dancers from around the globe come to B YOU to learn and teach.
B YOU is set to expand to all the states and cities of India and aims to unite the artists and the dancers by giving them a platform. Moreover, Tejal plans to take our traditional dance forms to the internal zone starting from Tanzania in Africa. B YOU believes that people only need passion to learn to dance.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor