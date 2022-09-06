Terumo India achieves Great Place to Work® certification for second consecutive year

You would like to read
- MBA with post-pandemic growth mindset
- Diversity and Inclusion in the Indian context: Join the conversation at the largest hybrid D & I forum in India at IDF's second annual conclave
- People, Policies and Practices: India Diversity Conclave nudges companies to analyze their DE & I Journey
- Wipro GE Healthcare Bolsters Leadership Bench in India & South Asia, announces appointment of Elie Chaillot to the Board of Directors
- Anand and Naik to chart new course following JV Formalisation
New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://terumoindia.com) Terumo India, the Indian arm of (https://www.terumo.com) Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has achieved the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India for the second consecutive year.
Expressing his happiness on the development, Managing Director of Terumo India, Shishir Agarwal said, "Our Mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare is truly powered by our people. Achieving the GPTW Certification for the second consecutive year is a reaffirmation of the strong familial culture and ethos of Terumo - one that encompasses authenticity and trust towards each another in our daily interactions. I thank all our associates at Terumo India for sustaining this strong culture and value system through all that they do each day."
The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized the world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Terumo India has earned this recognition for nurturing a great work culture, which has been built on the foundation of its values of respect and care. The Institute undertook a three-phase assessment including Employee Feedback, Culture Audit (People Practices & Processes) and Interactions with select employees. The survey encompassed employees across all levels, businesses and locations.
Speaking at the occasion, Ritu Anand, Senior Director - HR & Administration, Terumo India, said, "The team at Terumo India has grown significantly over the past year. Yet as new associates join, they seamlessly assimilate the culture of the place as it is perceivable in every aspect of what we do. We strive to strengthen this culture with a relentless focus on associate-experience. Over the past year, we have undertaken several initiatives aimed at enhancing associate well-being, nurturing associate development through meaningful learning interventions, and promoting an environment of Growth Mindset and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor