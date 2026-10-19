PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: TestGrid has been recognised for "AI Excellence in Quality Engineering" at the Outlook Business Spotlight Achievers Awards 2026, held in New Delhi on 28 September.

The Achievers Awards celebrate businesses, startups, institutions, and leaders contributing through innovation, leadership, excellence, and purpose.

The 2026 ceremony brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, business leaders, and other industry participants from across India.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in software development, quality engineering has to keep pace without giving up visibility or control.

TestGrid's approach focuses on applying AI across the testing lifecycle while keeping execution grounded in real testing environments.

TestGrid ONE, TestGrid's AI operating system for quality engineering, combines agentic test creation and maintenance with the infrastructure those tests execute on, including real mobile devices and browsers across dedicated cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.