PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27: Thanigai Estates & Constructions Private Limited celebrated its 38th anniversary along with an Outstanding Employees Award Ceremony and the launch of a new residential plot project. The event was led by Founder Dr. MJF Lion S. Killivalavan, along with Managing Directors Mr. K. Manikanda Subbian, Mr. B. Ashok Kumar and Mr. K. Vetriselvan.

Distinguished guests included former Superintendent of Police Dr. A. Kaliyamurthy, actor and television personality Mr. Rio Raj, and Vijay, Tv comedy artists Mr. KPY Yogi, Mr. Nanjil Vijayan and Mr. KPY Thivakar.

Special awards were presented to dedicated employees and marketers who contributed significantly to the growth of the company. During the event, the company announced DTCP and RERA-approved new residential plot projects in Kadambathur, (Tiruvallur) and Arakkonam.