PayToPlace Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: PayToPlace today unveiled details of its patented PayToPlace For User and PayToPlace For Merchant applications, enabling zero-scan, in-store digital payments directly from a customer's mobile device without scanning QR codes or tapping NFC terminals. Register for PayToPlace for User via mobile number and OTP verification in seconds: (i) select the PayToPlace option or automatically view a payment prompt based on the identified exact current place via multiple patented technologies, (ii) select a payment app from the list, (iii) automatically pre-fill the merchant's verified account and bill amount to make an in-store payment directly from the mobile device without scanning a QR code or tapping NFC, and (iv) receive a payment confirmation notification along with a feedback and reaction interface.

At present, initiating a digital payment to a merchant via a payment app requires users to scan a QR code or tap an NFC terminal identifying the merchant's payment identifier. Scanning QR codes or tapping NFC requires explicit user action and can be time-intensive, obstructed, and full-of-error, especially in store's peak hours. The absence of prominently displayed QR codes or NFC devices at some merchant places further complexes the billing, payments and feedback process. PayToPlace's patented techniques streamline initiating digital payments to a merchant-eliminating the need to ask for a bill, locate a QR code stand or NFC device, walk up to the counter, wait in a queue, or manually scan QR codes and NFC tags in-store.

(i) Register for PayToPlace for Merchant in seconds by selecting the business location on the map to pre-fill business details, providing a bank-linked mobile number for OTP and minor bank transaction verification, and taking a photo of the merchant's existing open QR code containing the encoded UPI identity; (ii) automatically identify users in-store to push bills and enable customers to pay instantly from the PayToPlace for User app anywhere in-store directly from their mobile devices. Multiple Patented Techniques (Location, Dwell Time, Bluetooth, PlacePrint & Multi-Sensor Accuracy Triggers) With user permission, user location, Bluetooth, and PlacePrint data-obtained from GPS, BLE & Wi-Fi signal, camera, and other sensors on a smartphone, smartwatch, or smart device-are analyzed to determine the exact location of a merchant place or the current place of the user device.

When the user is detected in proximity to a merchant place and a payment transaction is likely, a notification is provided on the user device via the PayToPlace payments app. Based on the determined dwell time at the identified place associated with the monitored user device's location, if the user is detected at a particular merchant, the notification can enable user to access place payment user interface and view the pushed bill and bill amount, merchant identifier and digital payment address. Providing automatic payment prompts eliminates the need for the user to manually initiate a transaction. The merchant's digital payment identifier is matched using the user's exact place identity against a verified merchant place and location database.

When a user is detected at a merchant location and likely to complete a payment, a payment interface is automatically displayed by the PayToPlace app, or delivered as an operating system notification. The app allows the user to request a bill, view a merchant-pushed bill and amount, select any payment app already installed on the device, review the pre-filled amount and merchant payment details, pay in one tap, and instantly share reactions-including likes, ratings, and structured or editable comments. By automatically determining payment intent and presenting an interface pre-populated with the merchant's payment identifier and pushed bill amount, PayToPlace improves user engagement and dramatically accelerates in-store digital payments.

About PayToPlace: PayToPlace plans to develop and launch patented spatial-commerce and zero-scan payment applications (Android/iOS/Windows App and Progressive Web App). Protected by Granted U.S. Patent 11,361,292 B2 and pending Indian Patent Application IN202027037328, PayToPlace connects physical stores and consumers worldwide through automatic current-place and map store identification, bill push, unified digital receipts, custom actions and reactions, and open API integration with global payment networks. Visit https://www.paytoplace.com and view U.S. Patent records at https://patents.google.com/patent/US11361292B2/en. Media, Licensing & Regulatory Contact: Yogesh Chunilal Rathod, Founder & CEO (Sole Inventor, US Patent 11,361,292 B2 & IN202027037328) | PayToPlace | Phone/WhatsApp: +91-9821898140 | Email: contact@paytoplace.com | Web: https://www.paytoplace.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PayToPlace. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)