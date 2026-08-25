PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: India's financial advisory space is being reshaped by a new generation of professionals who are moving beyond product selling into genuine investor education, disciplined planning, and long term relationship building. From SEBI registered research firms making markets accessible to millions, to seasoned distributors guiding families across continents, these advisors are setting a new benchmark for trust in Indian finance. 1. Ritesh Kumar: Turning Transparency Into India's Most Trusted Finance Brand Ritesh Kumar built his career on a simple yet powerful belief: every investor deserves complete transparency. In a financial ecosystem often dominated by noise, hype and quick tips, he chose a different path publicly sharing his own investment decisions since 2021, supported by clear reasoning and without any hidden agenda.What began with a single video, a single investment has evolved into Finskool21, a SEBI-registered research firm that has impacted over five lakh investors, built a community of 368K+ followers and achieved a 75% customer retention rate. Ranked among the top three finance educators on Classplus , TedX Speaker and nominated for Forbes DGEMS 2026, Ritesh actively promotes investor awareness across universities.With the mission of "Har Ghar Ek Smart Investor," he is now taking Finskool21 global, beginning with expansion into Dubai, the US and Singapore.

2. Zakirhusen M Kapasi: - The Veteran Bridging Financial Expertise with Knowledge Sharing Zakirhusen M Kapasi is a seasoned financial professional with over 33 years of experience in tax consultancy, investment guidance, wealth management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and mutual fund distribution. He has trained bankers, Asset Management Company professionals and other finance employees across India on debt markets, equity markets, mutual funds, risk management, financial planning and capital market concepts. As visiting faculty at leading management institutes, he remains dedicated to bridging the gap between academic learning and practical industry knowledge. He has also spearheaded an initiative promoting financial literacy among women, empowering them with informed, long term financial independence.

3. Rohan Rokade: Helping Families Build Financial Discipline Rohan Rokade is a Mutual Fund Distributor with over 20 years of experience helping Indian investors approach their financial goals with greater clarity and discipline. Working with more than 800 investors, he focuses on goal based investment planning for children's education, retirement and other important life objectives. His investor base extends across India as well as to clients in the Gulf countries, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany and Sweden. His approach centres on disciplined investing, appropriate asset allocation, diversification and long term planning. Through this steady guidance, he helps families build stronger financial habits and move confidently towards their aspirations.

4. Amit Sahita: Leading Fincode's Journey From Broking to Full Service Wealth Management Amit Sahita is Co-Founder and Director of Fincode Advisory Services Private Limited, a Mumbai based wealth management firm. With more than 20 years in financial markets, he has led Fincode's transformation from a broking led advisory practice into a full service wealth management firm, a journey that began in 2012 and today serves 400 families and over 1,000 clients. Amit holds an MBA in Finance from JBIMS, one of India's most respected business schools. Together with Co-Founder Namita Patel, a Chartered Accountant, he drives Fincode's client first philosophy, grounded firmly in disciplined portfolio construction and consistent, long term wealth creation.

5. Rajesh Deshpande: Deshpande Investments, trusted name in financial industry Rajesh Deshpande founded Deshpande Investment in Ahilyanagar in 2010, an AMFI approved venture who spread financial and investment awareness among common citizens. Recognising how lack of information leaves many investors vulnerable to fraud, he has conducted over 1000 awareness programs across cities and villages in the last twelve years, alongside 1500 free workshops guiding over 15000 students on economics and capital markets. His insights have featured on Doordarshan, All India Radio and regional newspapers. Holding an MA in Economics, an MBA in Finance and an FRM from IIM Vishakhapatnam, he remains a trusted, AMFI registered one step Financial Solution provider.

What connects these five advisors is a shared commitment to putting investor understanding above quick transactions, whether through public transparency, classroom teaching, disciplined family planning, structured wealth management, or grassroots financial literacy drives. As India's financial ecosystem continues to evolve, professionals like these are proving that lasting trust is built not through promises of quick returns, but through consistent education, ethical guidance and a genuine commitment to investor wellbeing. Together, they represent the advisors shaping a more informed and financially confident India in 2026. Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by InHustler. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)