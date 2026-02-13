VMPL New Delhi [India], February 12: The Half Brick has announced the launch of its Global Campus Licensing Model for Raw Stories through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International School of Management Excellence (ISME). Under this MoU, ISME is formally recognised as the Founding Academic & Leadership Partner of Raw Stories, becoming the first academic institution to independently license and execute the platform on its campus under a structured academic framework. Raw Stories is the world's first inclusive people's platform built on lived leadership journeys, bringing forward unfiltered life experiences of leaders moving beyond polished success narratives to explore real moments of decision-making, failure, resilience, ethics, and identity. The platform complements formal education by creating reflective spaces where leadership is understood through real human stories.

Through this partnership, ISME will independently organise Raw Stories at its campus, with students actively involved in curation, moderation, and storytelling. The Half Brick will provide the platform framework, brand stewardship, and global alignment, while enabling institutions to take ownership of execution. "At ISME, we believe leadership education must go beyond frameworks and case studies," said Mr Nitin Garg, Director, International School of Management Excellence. "Raw Stories creates a powerful space where students engage with authentic human journeys and develop deeper leadership awareness. Becoming the Founding Academic and Leadership Partner reflects our commitment to shaping future-ready leaders through lived experience." "Raw Stories was never meant to be an event it was designed as a platform institutions could truly own," said Mr Balasubramanian Jayam, Founder & CEO, The Half Brick. "By launching a global campus licensing model with ISME as our Founding Academic & Leadership Partner, we are enabling universities worldwide to build leadership culture organically, while staying connected to a shared global ethos."

The ISME partnership establishes a replicable campus model for universities and business schools across India and international markets. Institutions can now license Raw Stories through MoU-based partnerships, empowering students and faculty to host campus editions aligned with their academic vision. Following this announcement, The Half Brick is engaging with institutions across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia to expand Raw Stories through similar academic licensing partnerships. For more information, visit: https://www.thehalfbrick.com/press-release/the-half-brick-launches-global-campus-licensing-model-for-raw-stories-with-isme (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)