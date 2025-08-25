The Indian Alert Concludes 3rd Edition of '50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2025' in New Delhi
New Delhi [India], August 25: Glamour met grit as The Indian Alert, co-powered by Digisharks Communications, rolled out the red carpet for the 3rd edition of its prestigious "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards 2025" at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka.
What unfolded was not just another award day but a celebration of resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial firepower. With Bollywood actor Rahul Dev lending star power as the celebrity guest, the evening turned into a heady mix of business brilliance and cultural pride.
Powerful Voices in the Room
The guest list read like a who's who of politics, media, and industry. Mr. Shyam Jaju, senior BJP leader and former National Vice President, marked his presence as Special Guest. Mr. Rabindra Narayan, the driving force behind PTC Network, joined as Speaker and Special Guest. From Dubai, Mr. Amit Puri, Former Group CEO of BNW Developments, shared insights on global entrepreneurship.
Other eminent personalities included Dr. Taara Malhotra, spiritual leader and founder of Divine Energy Bliss; Ms. Aarti Sharma, UN ECOSOC Member and global business leader; Mr. Chandershekhar from DS Group as Guest of Honor; and renowned coaches, authors, and corporate leaders like Dr. Harshul Savla, Ms. Shalini Aggarrwal, and Ms. Richa Sharma from ITC Welcomhotel.
Celebrating the Awardees
The day honored 50 outstanding entrepreneurs for their Excellence in diverse fields ranging from real estate, finance, law, education, technology, health, wellness, fashion, trade, and community service.
Full List of Awardees - 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2025
Mr. Sajal Kumar Mishra - Capital Key Partners (BEKO Realty Pvt. Ltd.) - Excellence in Real Estate Advisory & Brokerage
Dr. Shweta Singh Uma - Creative Paradiise - Excellence in Promoting Indian Culture & Shayari on Global Stage
Mr. Puneet Pandey - Deziniks Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Solar Structural Manufacturing & Fabrication
Dr. Balaga Prakash Rao - Balaga Foundation - Excellence in Empowerment through Innovation
Mr. Manoj Kumar Narula - Mudra Bachat Finserv - Excellence in Mutual Fund Distribution
Mr. Anuj Sharma - Shri Radharam Social Wellbeing - Excellence in Mental Health & Emotional Wellness
Mr. Anil Gautam - Network Marketing - Excellence in Network Marketing & Direct Selling
Adv. Vikram Jeet Singh - VJS & Associates - Excellence in Law & Legal Reforms
Mr. Amritpal Singh - Punjabi Fitness - Excellence in Health & Wellness
Ms. Risha Saini - OrgSun Global LLP - Excellence in Organic & Sustainable Transformational Entrepreneurship
Capt. Mukul Mahendru - The Poly Kids Group of Schools - Excellence in Pre & Primary School Education
Shilpa Guruprasanna - SecureVisage Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Preventing Crime & Fraud Through Technology
Mr. Kanishk Verma - Rajasthan Gems & Jewels - Excellence in Gems & Jewellery
Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, D.Litt. - Suvidha Lifespaces - Excellence in Real Estate Developments
Mr. Shashwat Shukla - Omisha Enterprise - Excellence in Oil Trading
Mr. Shaaz Bin Maharoof - IqueCap - Excellence in Startup Investment Platform
Mr. Rishabh Shukla - Mechservi Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Innovative Tech Platform Automation
Mr. B.K. Shastri Ji - Maa Durga Jyotish - Excellence in Astrology
Mr. Amit Samanta - NSN Hotels Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality Management
Ms. Vandana Pant - Folklogue Studios - Excellence in Technology-Driven Learning for Children
Mr. Arjun Kaushik - IndoAsian Strategic EduAdvisor Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Education
Mr. Amit Kumar Tiwari - Starlux Travel Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IT, AI & Travel
Dr. Khushi Panjwani - Fin-0-Serv Marketplace Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Fintech
Mr. Ankur Goel - NSS IT (AAddress.in) - Excellence in Virtual Office Solutions
Ms. Ramona Jind - Wellthh by Ramona & The Return - Excellence in Holistic Healing & Entrepreneurship
Mr. Abhijeet Tripathi - Augustya Trading - Excellence in Global Trade Facilitation
Ms. Vinita Tanwani Bajaj - SachVins - Excellence in Coaching
Mr. Gaurav - Matin Motors - Excellence in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
Dr. Mamata Dhiraj Jain - 1XL Infra & Real Estate Development LLC - Excellence in Real Estate
Mr. Madhuvan Singh Panwar - Apna Ghar Real Estate India - Excellence in Real Estate Brokerage
Mr. Saurav Aggarwal - HelloWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Co-Living & Student Housing
Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal - 100acress.com - Excellence in Real Estate Innovation
Saaniya Jackson - SJ Diamond World - Excellence in Natural Gemstone Diamonds & Spiritual Healing
Meghna Tewari - BigSarees - Excellence in Fashion & Lifestyle
Winnie Thomas - Thomas Construction Group - Excellence in Construction & Infrastructure Development
Dr. Wills Thomas - Thomas Construction Group - Excellence in Construction & Infrastructure Development
Mansi Omar - Jupitice Justice Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in JusTech
Roobie Sharrma - Saksham Care Foundation - Excellence in Community Service & Social Work
Sparsh Khandelwal - Stylework Innovation Hub Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Office Space Solutions
Mr. Sumit Bhati - SS Interior - Excellence in Interior Design & Innovation
Dr. Prashant Yadav - Royal Derma - Excellence in Dermatology
Dr. Renu Singh - AARIZE Group - Excellence in Real Estate
Mr. Ratish Sanghi - R Dewan & Co. LLP - Excellence in Intellectual Property Rights
Each honoree walked away with a premium trophy, certificate, and the applause of an audience that celebrated not just business success but the human stories of persistence, vision, and impact behind each journey.
Delhi to Dubai: The Next Chapter
Buoyed by the overwhelming success of its Delhi edition, The Indian Alert announced its next global step - the "International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 Season 2" in Dubai. The upcoming event promises to unite entrepreneurs from across borders under one spotlight, expanding the vision of celebrating excellence on an international stage.
A Platform Beyond Awards
Speaking about the initiative, Vansh Mehra, Founder-Director of The Indian Alert and Digisharks Communications, said, "This isn't just about trophies. It's about giving entrepreneurs a voice, a stage, and a community that believes in their vision. We've built a platform where recognition inspires the next wave of leaders."
With this edition, The Indian Alert has cemented itself as one of the country's most awaited entrepreneurial award platforms, balancing star power, thought leadership, and authentic storytelling. And with Dubai on the horizon, the journey has only just begun.
