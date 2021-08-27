The move from performing on-ground to now performing LIVE on digital platforms has been immersive and delightful: Hariharan

Hariharan is all ready to dazzle the audience with his soulful songs and the unique performance begins at 8.30 pm this Friday

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/Mediawire): From playback singing in films to chanting bhajans and ghazals, legendary singer Hariharan has never failed to impress music lovers across the nation.

The national award-winning singer is all set to engage with millennial fans with his LIVE performance on India's leading short format video app - MX TakaTak for their initiative, TakaTakManch.

With TakaTakManch, the platform aims to inspire new musicians by offering them a chance to perform on the Discovery Manch every Wednesday and to commemorate Star Manch with brilliant established artists on Fridays.

Boasting an exciting line-up, TakaTakManch is a virtual stage that is home to energetic performances by big names in the industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Jass Manak amongst others and will now see Hariharan regale the MX Community with his soulful numbers.

Hariharan's all-time hits such as Tu Hi Re, Taal, Mere Dushman Mere Bhai, JivRangla, Muthu, MinsaraKanavu and Jeans have been a delight to hear and his live concerts have always been an audience favourite. However, the pandemic has led to an interesting shift that sees veteran artists expanding their horizon and are seen warming up to trending short video platforms to engage with a newer set of audiences.

One such example is MX TakaTak's initiative - TakaTak Manch that sees Hariharan collaborating with the short video platform to engage with millennials and GenZ fans. Performing LIVE comes naturally to artists but the shift from LIVE audience to LIVE digital sessions is a major change and senior artists are now landing their feet in these new-generation formats.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hariharan said, "Music is timeless. Singing LIVE in front of my fans has always been a fantastic experience. The move from performing on-ground to now performing LIVE on digital platforms has been immersive and delightful. In such uncertain times, I'm thankful to MX TakaTak for hosting such an engaging initiative. TakaTakManch helps us interact and bridge the gap between our fans in the most seamless way. I am looking forward to performing and engaging with my fans during the LIVE session."

Hariharan is all ready to dazzle the audience with his soulful songs and the unique performance begins at 8.30 pm this Friday.

