The Oakridge Codefest 2022 brings together world's best student coding ninjas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School, Bengaluru organized the biggest online Codefest 2022, a 24-hour hackathon, an initiative that has been one-of-its-kinds, completely conceptualized and organized by the students since a few years. This year marked their sixth edition of Codefest, sponsored by Hinduja Global Solutions on January 22 and 23, 2022 and many other distinguished co-sponsors.

Hackathons are a reliable way to elicit the best of tech talent and the themes were selected keeping in mind the global health crisis and climate change, the importance of environmental sustainability, and the many other genuine concerns prevalent on a global front. With a record number of registrations, the number of coding enthusiasts were high and there were as many as 45 teams, from India and abroad. For the 2022 edition, the themes were STEM simulations, Education, Healthcare, Sustainability and Game Development (for the junior category only).

While every presentation was unique, the judges reserved their final decision based on the practical application of the ideas or solutions presented by the teams. The scores depicted the simplicity in decoding a problem with solutions that were cost-effective, solution-centric and impactful in a long run. The creativity and the thought process involved in arriving at unique coding solutions were highly appreciated by the panellists. The core team comprised of Oakridge students who were highly meticulous and conducted the entire event ensuring that all the teams received prompt support during this 24-hour non-stop Codefest.

In the senior category, team VR Brothers from Oakridge International School, Bangalore came first. The second position went to team N3rd$ from The British School of Shanghai, Puxi and team Z3r0 from JBCN International School, Oshiwara came third. In the Junior category (game development), team Tech Savvy from TCIS came first and Solar from TISB came second.

Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO - HGS, motivated all the participants and said, "Problem-solvers like you are changing the world, one code at a time." He further emphasized that each participant was getting a unique opportunity through Oakridge Codefest 2022 platform, to solve some of the most pressing issues in society, using their unique set of skills.

Pallavi Mishra, Principal - Oakridge International School Bengaluru, was the guiding light for each member of the Codefest team. Her words of encouragement for students helped them do their best in bringing together the best coders with thoughtful solutions to combat some of neck-wrecking problems in the society and make a positive world.

The Oakridge Codefest 2022 was one big opportunity for students to create projects, find the right mentors and connect with the industry leads. All the participants were confident and their passion for coding reflected in their best of knowledge and creativity. The core team along with the teachers were highly appreciated for their zeal and planning over the months to make this event a grand success. The best takeaway for every participant and the winners was the feedback given by the judges who were coding experts in their respective fields. The idea was to help students learn, improve, and enhance their coding skills and evolve as very good coders in the future.

After this grand success, Oakridge is organizing the Junior Codefest in February 2022 for Grade 4 and Grade 5 students across Bengaluru and beyond. Coding ninjas can get ready!

