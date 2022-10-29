Top IPCs and Real Estate Consultancy Firms in India

Delhi-NCR [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Any kind of property investment necessitates the use of organised consultancy services.

Real estate is a big-ticket investment which involves the streaming of substantial monetary resources and assets. Buyers do not wish to go wrong in this decision, which is why real estate consultancy services are in top demand.

In a space which was marred by frauds and unscrupulous activities a while ago, real estate consultancy firms provide credence to land dealings and bookings. The presence of realty advisory companies has established a trust factor in the real estate space and brought new consumers to the forefront.

Propelling on the ever-expanding market base of real estate, consultancy firms are offering a diverse range of services, apart from facilitating sales of residential and commercial spaces and lowering or mitigating risk factors associated with real estate investments. The holistic and all-rounder services include risk management, real estate management, capital markets investment and management, tax advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and digital real estate and proptech.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India (BHHSOI) founded in 2021 provides real estate solutions and advisories to possessors, tenants, and investors in India. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, Shrey Aeren chairs it as the Managing Director and Country Head. The company offers to help customers sell, buy, and lease commercial, retail and residential properties. In addition to this, it also provides wealth management solutions and investment policy frameworks for UHNIs and HNIs.

It has an efficient team to supervise capital market processes like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures etc. The company also has robust mindpower and a structural plan in place to provide development management services, i.e property audits, addressing critical development issues and reframing strategies for landowners and developers.

BHHSOI also offers hospitality services like clubs for customers, home management services, and hotel operations to entertain guests and provide temporary stays for customers in the period of shiftings, moving in and other times as well. Through its global hegemony, local contacts, and in-depth knowledge, the company has been able to satisfy a wide range of clients within just a year of existence.

360 Realtors

Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm 360 Realtors is your one-stop solution for all your property needs and queries. Ankit Kansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors, founded the company in 2014 the firm offers a diverse range of services like real estate consultancy, home loan consultation, legal consultation, and specialised services such as NRI services and After Sales Assistance. It also offers value added services to their clients like Portfolio Management, Interior Design & Decoration, and Vastu Consultation.

ElitePRO

According to Viren Mehta, Director, ElitePRO, "With a diverse team composed of professionals with IT, Finance and Management educational backgrounds, Elite PRO has emerged as an empowering agency for property consultancy and utility assistance for over a decade. The company has sold 45 million sq. ft. of area in the NCR region and catered to the demands of more than 25,500 customers.

Elite PRO has won the support of 750+ channel associates and employs over 500+ skilled professionals. Addressing the problem of forgery and duplicity in the real estate sector, the company's vision is to provide insights related to property transactions and choosings and uphold the values of transparency, honesty, and commitment in their relationship with clients."

Axiom Landbase Pvt. Ltd.

Axiom Landbase is among the top-ranked Property advisory firms in Gurugram. The company was formed by Mr. Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase in 2006 and is known for providing services right from property selection to acquisition. It currently has five offices based out of Gurugram and offers Legal Consultation, Transaction Coordination, and Documentation and Home Loan & Financial Services. The company has served more than 80000 customers and sold properties across commercial, residential, and luxury segments. It has also demarcated separate teams to deal with people wanting to invest in residential and commercial spaces.

Buniyad Group

Since its inception in 1989, Buniyad Group has established itself as one of the Delhi-NCR region's most reliable and bankable real estate consultancy firms. The company possesses a specialised team of 200+ property experts and has served a solid client base of more than 25,000 customers. Forging a pan-India presence, Buniyad Group has offices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore. The company has listed 1 lakh properties across various categories and given buyers a sizeable swarm of real estate options to choose from.

Investin PRO

Another Gurugram-based real estate consultancy which makes it to the list is Investin Pro. The company was founded by Ms. Ritu Ahlawat, CEO, Investin PRO. The firm has time and again reiterated its vision to affirm real estate consultancy based on sound market research and experience. Investin PRO is serving over 5K clients and employs a vast team of dedicated professionals who engage in one-to-one interactions with customers and give them a diverse pool of options to choose from.

