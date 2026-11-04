PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Trainocate Holdings, one of the world's leading providers of technology and human capability development training, is proud to announce that it has been recognised with the Authorized Learning Partners of the Year by Splunk.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Trainocate's commitment to delivering exceptional Splunk authorised training programmes, empowering learners with the skills required to harness the full potential of data, cybersecurity, observability, and digital resilience solutions and making an impact across the region.

"This award is meaningful to all of us at Trainocate," said Takashi Ozawa, CEO of Trainocate Holdings. "We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from Splunk. Being acknowledged for our ability to connect learners with Splunk Education across our markets is something we are incredibly proud of. Every Splunk learner we empower, every certification achieved, and every skills transformation journey supported is made possible by our customers for their trust, and to our teams around the world whose dedication makes achievements like this possible. Receiving this inspires us to continue raising the bar and delivering even greater value to the communities we serve as they navigate digital transformation and technological change."