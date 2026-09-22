SMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Travel Dukaan, the Ahmedabad-based spiritual tour operator with over a decade of experience organizing pilgrimages to Mount Kailash, has announced its complete lineup of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra packages for the 2027 season, offering pilgrims a range of route options, price points, and travel modes to reach one of the world's most revered pilgrimage sites. Operated by Sarva Travels and certified under ISO 9001:2015, Travel Dukaan has built its reputation since 2011 on organizing safe, well-supported journeys to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar - a destination held sacred across Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Bon traditions. The 2027 package lineup reflects the company's continued focus on making this demanding, high-altitude pilgrimage accessible to a broad range of travelers, from budget-conscious pilgrims to those seeking premium private helicopter experiences.

A Route for Every Pilgrim The 2027 packages span multiple travel modes and starting points. Options include the traditional overland route via Kyirong, helicopter departures from Lucknow and Kathmandu, and premium VIP private helicopter journeys for travelers seeking maximum comfort and minimal travel time. Package durations range from as short as 3 days for an aerial darshan by charter flight to 15-day overland journeys via Lhasa, Tibet, giving pilgrims flexibility based on their available time, physical readiness, and budget. The shortest Mount Kailash darshan trip is 6 to 7 days by helicopter or via flights to Lhasa. Fixed departure dates have been scheduled across May, June, July, August and September 2027 for both bus and helicopter routes, allowing pilgrims to plan well in advance around India's favorable travel window for the yatra, which typically spans May, June, August and September as July tends to experience heavier monsoon rains.

Recognizing its diverse customer base, Travel Dukaan has also introduced dedicated packages for international travelers and foreign passport holders, along with pricing in both Indian rupees and US dollars. Packages tailored specifically for Gujarati and Hindi-speaking pilgrims are also available, reflecting the company's strong regional roots in Gujarat. Comprehensive Pilgrim Support Beyond transportation and accommodation, Travel Dukaan has built out an extensive pre-departure resource center on its packages page, covering physical fitness requirements, a downloadable packing checklist, altitude sickness prevention, visa and permit assistance, and travel insurance guidance - addressing the practical concerns that first-time pilgrims to this remote, high-altitude region often have.

"The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is as much a physical undertaking as it is a spiritual one," the company said in materials describing the 2027 packages. "Our goal is to remove the uncertainty around permits, altitude, and logistics so pilgrims can focus on the experience itself." All routes require coordination of Tibet Travel Permits, Chinese group visas, and in some cases Nepal visa formalities, which Travel Dukaan arranges directly through its agency network. The company also recommends comprehensive travel insurance covering high-altitude trekking and emergency helicopter evacuation for all yatris undertaking the journey. Pricing Across Every Budget Travel Dukaan has structured its 2027 pricing to accommodate a wide spectrum of pilgrims. Mid-range group packages via the Kyirong overland route and Lucknow helicopter departures fall between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹8 lakh, covering permits, accommodation, meals, and ground transport. For pilgrims seeking maximum comfort, premium private helicopter packages range up to ₹20.5 lakh, cutting travel time significantly while providing dedicated support staff throughout the journey. International and foreign-passport travelers can book equivalent packages priced in US dollars, from $2,850 to $3,950, with itineraries adjusted for visa and permit requirements specific to non-Indian citizens. This tiered structure allows pilgrims to select a journey matched to their fitness level, timeline, and budget. All package prices are indicative and may change based on travel dates, route availability, permits, government regulations, and other operational factors; pilgrims are advised to confirm the latest pricing with Travel Dukaan before booking.

Company Background Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Travel Dukaan has facilitated pilgrimages and travel experiences for thousands of travelers across India, with a particular specialization in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Adi Kailash Om Parvat Yatra. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and is recognized by Gujarat Tourism. In addition to its Kailash Mansarovar offerings, Travel Dukaan operates packages for the Adi Kailash Om Parvat Yatra and Char Dham Yatra, serving both domestic Indian travelers and international pilgrims from the United States and other countries. Availability The full range of 2027 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra packages, including detailed itineraries, pricing, and departure dates, is available on Travel Dukaan's website. Prospective pilgrims can consult with the company's owner and travel expert, Narendra Rathore, at +91 8866320202 to select a route and travel mode suited to their fitness level, schedule, and budget.

Media Contact Travel Dukaan - Operated by Sarva Travels C-223 Shree Vishnudhara Gardens, Near Western Heights, Vedant Hospital Rd, Jagatpur, Gota, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India 382481 Email: info@traveldukaan.in Phone: +91 9586613452 / +91 8866320202 / +91 7940371175 Website: traveldukaan.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)