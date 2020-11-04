TVS Motor Company launches the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with first-in-segment features

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANi/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features, today.

The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years of racing experience and pedigree, to celebrate the brand's 4 million global sales milestone.

"The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with these ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone," said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

* accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

* primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early, for perfect response in wet road condition, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle.

* allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times.

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The all new high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for enhanced track performance.

It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at Rs. 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. "We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes," the company said in a statement.

"We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years," it added.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)