UL launches Bureau of Indian Standards recognized heating, ventilation and air conditioning testing services for electronic controllers

-
ALSO READ
UL launches BIS recognized toy testing services for domestic and foreign manufacturers in India
UL launches BIS recognised testing services for solar PV inverter manufacturers in India
UL Issues First Safety Mark for Hyperbaric Chambers in India
Its safe to use AC during pandemic, says manufactures suggesting guidelines
-
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, today announced the launch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized testing services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products as per the latest Indian Standards (IS).
The electronic controllers used in air conditioners and related applications have been brought under compulsory BIS certification beginning January 1, 2021, as per IS/IEC 60730-2-9, a standard outlining requirements for temperature sensing controls.
The certification is mandatory under the Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
"The launch of the testing services will enable HVAC original equipment and related components manufacturers in India to meet the compliance norms and help ensure a higher level of safety, quality and reliability for their products," said Srinivasa Desikan, Director and Business Head of South Asia at UL.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU