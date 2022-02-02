"Union Budget 2022-23 positive and growth oriented", Chairman, TEXPROCIL

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Union Budget for 2022-23 has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme (ECLGS) up to March 2023 and its cover will be expanded by Rs. 50000 crore to total cover of Rs. 5 lakh crore. "This is a very positive step as it will provide the much-needed additional credit to the MSMEs," said Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).
The Budget has also extended the last date for commencement of production for newly incorporated domestic manufacturing companies by one year from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 to become eligible for concessional tax of 15 per cent. Further, for eligible start-ups established before March 31, 2022, a tax incentive has been provided for three consecutive years out of ten years from the date of incorporation. The Budget has extended the period of incorporation for the eligible start-ups by one more year i.e., up to March 31, 2023. The Budget has also proposed to replace the Special Economic Zones Act with a new legislation that will enable states to become partners in Development of Enterprise and Service hubs. All these are steps in the right direction as they will enable our country to become Atmanirbhar and encourage "Make in India", according to Patodia.
However, Manoj Patodia expressed his concern that Made ups sector that contribute significantly towards exports has been left out of the facility of duty free imports of specified goods by bonafide exporters that has been extended to the exporters of apparel, handicraft and leather goods in the Budget.
The Chairman, TEXPROCIL also appealed to the Government to re-consider the Customs duty imposed on Cotton and its abolition.
For more information, please visit, (https://www.texprocil.org).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
