Uniphore recognized as Conversational Automation Innovation Leader by Frost & Sullivan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.uniphore.com/), an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today announced that it has been awarded the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Conversational Automation.

The Frost & Sullivan-authored award recognizes Uniphore's comprehensive and innovative approach to addressing customer needs with the development and support of its CSA platform via its best-in-class underlying AI technology.

The report is the result of an independent, non-sponsored evaluation by Frost & Sullivan's analyst team and calls out Uniphore's commitment to innovation and creativity, financial performance, operational efficiency, and growth potential.

"Because of the pandemic, enterprise automation has really accelerated the transformation of enterprise conversations, with a specific focus on customer experience (CX). To solve some major challenges and eliminate customer frustration across the board, we know that AI-driven conversational automation is the key," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "Frost & Sullivan is a leading analyst firm that has expertise and experience in this space to truly understand what businesses need to succeed. It is an honor to be recognized by them for our innovative solutions and hypergrowth, and we look forward to continuing to change customer service for the better."

Bringing Digital Transformation to the Contact Center

According to the report, Uniphore's comprehensive product portfolio "addresses the ongoing trend of companies seeking to simultaneously transform customer care digitally while using technology to rein in costs and boost revenue." In particular, the award recognizes the recent additions of U-Assist Assurance - which leverages RPA technology to register promises or assurances made to customers during a call in real-time and manage the fulfillment of those promises after the call ends to ensure they are kept - and U-Trust - a voice biometric-based solution that provides agent authentication and secures sensitive customer data during an interaction. Both additions to the Uniphore CSA platform ensure that it is "well positioned to help customers move from fundamental point solutions to companywide strategic automation."

"Uniphore has been at the forefront of conversational automation for years and continues to impress," said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director, Information & Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. "Following a challenging year across the board for businesses, customer service and employee experience, Uniphore has set a stake in the ground with its vision for conversational process automation by honing in on the ways that humans communicate and building solutions to improve that communication."

Strong Commitment to Future Innovation and Growth in the Enterprise

Uniphore was also recognized for its strong growth potential, based on its recent achievements and future plans. In January 2021, the company acquired (https://www.uniphore.com/news/uniphore-acquires-emotion-research-lab-and-adds-video-ai-capabilities-to-its-innovation-portfolio/) to incorporate cutting-edge emotion AI technology into its product suite and broaden its use cases for customer engagement. By leveraging facial emotion recognition and sentiment analysis, Uniphore will be able to enhance video engagements that have become so prevalent in the COVID and WFH-era. These features have broader implications for increasing productivity and engagement across the enterprise - not just in the contact center.

The award follows a strong year of growth across the board for Uniphore. Most recently, in March 2021, Uniphore announced its (https://www.uniphore.com/news/uniphore-raises-140-million-in-series-d-funding-as-demand-skyrockets-for-enterprise-ai-and-automation-solutions/) funding round to drive its technology and market leadership in AI, automation and machine learning across the enterprise. Over the last year, Uniphore also made a strategic acquisition of video and emotion AI company, (https://www.uniphore.com/news/uniphore-acquires-emotion-research-lab-and-adds-video-ai-capabilities-to-its-innovation-portfolio/). It has won significant deals with some of the world's largest telecom providers, insurance companies and financial service organizations, and established strong partnerships with global customer experience (CX) providers including Tech Mahindra, Sitel, Firstsource and WNS.

Uniphore is already on track for another strong year and expects to have $100M in contracted annual recurring revenue (ARR) and hire more than 300 employees in fiscal 2022 based on a forecast of continued hypergrowth.

Read the full report and learn more about Uniphore's CSA platform (https://www.uniphore.com/insight/frost-sullivan-recognizes-uniphore-as-innovation-leader-in-conversational-automation/).

