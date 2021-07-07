University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee announces its launch on 11th July, 2021

You would like to read
- Chitkara University's Dr. Charu Khosla wins Greenpreneur Award 2021
- Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in association with Greater Chennai Corporation Launched - Oxygen on Wheels for COVID-19 Relief
- Jain (Deemed-to-be) University's educational model is to bring in the industry certifications, guarantee placement programs and study abroad at California Riverside (USA)
- FITNGLAM INTERNATIONAL CALENDAR 2021 DUBAI LAUNCHED - Stupendous work done by Sanjeev Jain's Team
- StockPro founder Dr Seema Jain trains traders on investing, trading in Indian markets
New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR) declares its launch on 11th July 2021.
With the mission to build a brand name that gets finally established in the minds of young professionals technocrats and managers, UETR aims to become a premier university in the state of Uttarakhand.
"Education of high quality has the power to transform people and nations, alike. With this motive our primary focus is to expose the students to the world of emerging technologies. UETR will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with unique concepts. We aim to produce life and career ready professionals with leadership quality," says J.C. Jain, Chancellor, UETR.
The 75 acres, multi-disciplinary campus established on NH-58 will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. Located 7 km from Roorkee, UETR campus will be well connected with the national capital New Delhi by rail, road and air.
"UETR will be a key enabler in providing a comprehensive educational and learning experience with global standards. We equip our students with lifelong employability skills to stand out from the crowd and grow exponentially," says Shriyance Jain, Trustee, UETR.
Adding to it, Charu Jain, Executive Director, UETR says, "We are proud to provide the students with an outstanding education, founded on innovation and excellence. Our mission is to provide international quality education and learning experience in the higher education space."
With this launch UETR seeks to represent national and international standards and enduring values of the university tradition, including academic freedom, intellectual integrity and equality.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor