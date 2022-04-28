Unwind: An Initiative for Gen-Z and Mental Health by Fastrack

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fastrack, a leading Indian youth fashion and tech brand, in its efforts to support and demystify conversations around mental health amongst the youth launches Unwind, a mental health pitstop.
Unwind is an initiative aiming to make conversations around mental health more open and providing support and resources.
Fastrack launched the campaign with the introduction of (https://www.fastrack.in/unwind-mental-health-pitstop) Unwind microsite which opens up a space of acceptance and also offers an accessible guide on different issues around mental health and therapy.
The brand has partnered with Yuvaa, a youth media organization for the initiative. The brand also collaborated with The Artidote, a platform dedicated to discussing emotions with art, to host (https://www.instagram.com/p/Cck0sM6o8O1/) The Artidote Moment which is essentially a gathering with the purpose to unwind together and have conversations in Bangalore and Mumbai.
Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack shares, "As a brand for the youth Fastrack has always been concerned with the issues relevant to their audiences. The role of the brand has been to validate the experiences of the youth of today, the Gen Z, and be their ally in their explorations, concerns, and celebrations. Therefore, through Fastrack Unwind we present a safe and open space with the help of experts and partnerships to achieve the goal of making Mental Health Resources accessible to the youth of this country. With Unwind we introduce a mental health pitstop, a one-stop repository which becomes a space for conversations, resources, and community."
Fastrack Unwind addresses a variety of topics through an interactive medium, thus simplifying the rather difficult subject matters related to mental well-being including Anxiety, ADHD, Academic pressure, Depression, etc. Fastrack Unwind initiative also offers 500-hours of free online therapy sessions to its audiences in association with MindPeers, with the intention of encouraging more and more people to open up and normalise seeking professional help.
Fastrack was launched in 1998 and became an independent urban youth brand in 2005. Since then, it has carved a niche for itself with watches and sunglasses that are refreshingly different and affordable. Fastrack extended its footprint into accessories in 2009 with an exciting range of bags, belts and wallets and has today successfully notched up the title of being the most loved youth fashion brand in the country.
