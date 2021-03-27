Upgrade to the North with Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Dosti Realty, one of the most credible developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, offers an elevated lifestyle in Shil Thane.

After the successful completion of Planet North - Phase 1 where Dosti Realty delivered 1100 plus homes. Dosti Realty launched 3 new phases within this project - Dosti Jade (Phase 2), Dosti Onyx (Phase 3) and Dosti Opal (Phase 4).

Shil Thane is emerging as a favoured working as well as housing destination of the MMR region due to its close proximity and ease-free connectivity to all parts of the city. For this reason it has attracted the interest of potential buyers from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Dosti Planet North is designed in a self-sufficient manner with a host of outdoor amenities spread across the project including a Multipurpose Lawn, Kids Play Area, Jogging Track, Multipurpose Sports Court, Cricket Area, Outdoor Gym, Amphitheatre, Skating Rink and Adventure Sports Area. Additionally, there is also a luxurious private clubhouse - Dosti Club Royale adjacent to the project that hosts conveniences including an Indoor Swimming Pool and Kids Pool, Gymnasium, Multi-Purpose Room, Table Tennis, Snooker, Chess and Carom Room, Squash Court, Steam Room, Jacuzzi Room and Multipurpose Sports Court among others with the backdrop of a refreshing environment.

Presence of basic infrastructure in the form of retail shops within the complex as well as easy connectivity to shopping markets, malls, banks, hospitals, etc, makes it easier for residents to avail their daily requirements. Also, focusing on the fact that a child's school should ideally be closest to one's residence, the Dosti Foundation ICSE School located adjacent to the Dosti Planet North, offers residents the option of availing an excellent education in a conducive environment.

True to the meaning of advantage of convenience, Dosti Planet North is located at a strategic place where it enjoys excellent connectivity to any part of the city. Its proximity to the business districts in Thane, Thane- Belapur Road that is home to commercial / IT / ITeS companies and Navi Mumbai locations like Airoli, Ghansoli, and Vashi etc. which are prominent commercial / industrial locations. Further, the area's proximity to a host of commercial/ industrial pockets in and around Shil Phata, such as Rabale, Mahape, Turbe and Taloja is also leading to heightened activity in the region.

The road infrastructure surrounding Shil Thane is of high quality and the locations also enjoys a strong network of roadways and railways. The proposed Mumbai - Airoli Tunnel and proposed elevated corridor connecting the Eastern Express Highway to Navi Mumbai will be a further boon for residents in the coming years. The proposed additional two lanes for the Shil Phata to Kalyan Road will boost the area's advantage as a strategic location.

Taking forward the grandeur of Dosti Planet North - Phase 1, Dosti Jade (Phase 2) offers 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes of various sizes for the medium to larger size family while Dosti Onyx (Phase 3) and Dosti Opal (Phase 4) will encompass configurations of 1 BHK & 2 BHK homes of various sizes as per the current needs and preferences of potential buyers ie economical and optimally designed to cater to small and medium sized families.

The budget friendly quotient is the focal point behind the concept and execution of these configurations so there is something for everyone's budget.

