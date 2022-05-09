Urban Axis recognized with ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management system

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/GPRC): Underlining the advancements that it is driving in the Indian real estate space, Urban Axis Infratech Limited has recently gained International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification 9001- 2015 for quality management system.

The ISO certification, received from the Royal Impact Certification Ltd, is in recognition of Urban Axis's quality management system focused on the design, development, and construction of living spaces such as apartments and villas as per customer requirements with customer satisfaction and quality assurance at its core.

Speaking on the impressive win, Shashank Gupta, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Urban Axis said, "We are delighted to receive the recognition by the Royal Impact Certification Ltd. I congratulate the team on this achievement which is the outcome of sheer diligence and dedication that they displayed in their respective domains, without compromising on quality and deadlines. The certification is central in enabling our company to meet its quality systems and improvement of our service delivery that will provide the foundation for better customer satisfaction, staff motivation and continual improvement."

He added: "The ISO 9001 certification for Urban Axis is a major endorsement of the company's systems and processes in line with the international standards in the real estate sector. The certification recognizes and validates Urban Axis's achievements as well as its commitment to provide quality services and excellence across its entire operations. This certification is a testimony to Urban Axis's commitment to develop projects in line with customers' needs and market demands, which contribute to the urban growth of Lucknow."

Gupta mentioned: "At Urban Axis, we believe that any business conduct can be ethical only when it rests on the core of customer value, ownership mindset, respect, integrity, one team & excellence. Strong commitments to these values have been the guiding principles for our organization. We believe that our customers are the reason for our existence and the only guarantee to our future. Everything that we do must delight our customer, each time and always."

With this development, the company emphasized objectives as a real estate developer and as a commitment by its top leadership. These include continuous advancements in all processes including the improvement and review of policies, further growth, motivation and improved communication among staff and improvement of the company's portrayal locally and globally.

Founded in 2015, Urban Axis Infratech Limited, has delivered successful projects and provided its residents with amenities and services best in class and first of its kind in Lucknow. Led by IITians, the company specializes in making contemporary & affordable living spaces. The company has forayed into various project categories with clarity of vision and a zeal to create better living spaces.

Urban Axis believes that architecture is an art and science that surpasses the physical and functional aspects of a project. It integrates creativity, culture, and local heritage while also enhancing the project's existing environment and ecology. It creates a bridge between nature and people through dynamic green urban park spaces, by integrating refined design that responds to different users' functions while enhancing the surrounding environment.

Guided by their vision of creating "happiness through our homes", Urban Axis believes that a fulfilled life is often the result of a safe, secure, and comfortable home. The projects are designed by a leading team of architects, planners, engineers, and consultants from around the world and are executed by teams led by professionals from IITs and other premier colleges. Urban Axis works on a simple revenue model of developing and building luxury residential spaces and delivering them to our customers.

Urban Axis is an ethical,growth-oriented organization, that strives for customer delight, by delivering the 'best-in-class' projects, with uncompromising quality standards, through innovation and speed.

The company has forayed into various project categories with a rare clarity of vision and a zeal to create better-living spaces. The company's vision is to contribute to India's e-development, eco- friendly development, and economic development with infrastructure that has a positive impact on the environmental and personal health of individuals as well as the society.

The company's mission is to make the world a better place for people by providing modern, affordable and stylish living and working spaces across the country. Urban Axis has also been recognized as Times Power Icons for its contribution to real estate.

