UST and OutSystems announce winners of digital learning challenge for students in Malaysia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and (https://www.outsystems.com) OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, have announced today the completion and winners of the 14-day digital learning challenge.

The final two winners were awarded conditional job offers from UST while all participants won goodies and certificates from UST and OutSystems.

UST had (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-partners-with-outsystems-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-for-global-customers) earlier partnered with OutSystems to provide seamless digital transformation capabilities to customers using the low-code application development. This enables customers of UST to quickly create Proof-of-Concepts, Platforms, Digital Experiences, and Application Modernization - all backed with great UI, DevOps, and One-Touch Publication.

UST and OutSystems had launched a 14-day digital learning challenge designed to help students and technology enthusiasts learn about OutSystems and innovate through different learning modules. The entire challenge provided extensive courses in OutSystems Development, Modelling Data, Reactive UI Development, Role-based Security, Debugging and Reactive Programming Models, among others.

UST has always been at the forefront of promoting digital acceleration and was recently selected to drive a digital training programme that will further equip Malaysians, who are unemployed, with the right digital skills, resulting in better employability. The joint Digital Talent Development programme is termed Ignite under the Malaysian nationwide initiative 'MyStep 2021'.

As a part of this engagement, UST currently trains more than 100 Malaysians on digital skills in a seven-month programme to accelerate the country's Digital Transformation programme and equip Malaysians with the essential digital skills required to capitalise on the growing market opportunities in this sector.

"Digital challenges and hackathons have always been a core part of UST. In 2019, we launched 'd3code' that stands for Dream, Develop and Disrupt, a hackathon for students and received an overwhelming response with winners receiving job offers from UST. The 14-day digital challenge is another value add to UST's commitment to embracing creative mindsets and transforming lives and we are quite pleased to collaborate with OutSystems for this challenge for the students. Congratulations to the winners and we thank all for their hard work," said Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Malaysia.

"This year's winners have showcased tremendous ingenuity and drive to learn more about the OutSystems modern application development platform. Throughout this digital challenge, we are constantly amazed by how these bright minds come together to demonstrate unbounded creativity. In normal times, these challenges and hackathons have brought together and connected innovators from around the world to learn about application development with OutSystems. We have received great responses from the students, and we are very thankful for their enthusiastic participation. I would also like to take the chance to thank UST for facilitating this challenge to Ignite students in Malaysia and bringing together the essence of learning new skills with the power of technology," said Marouen Zelleg, Senior Director, OutSystems.

Started in 2010 in Malaysia, UST has two engineering delivery centers in Penang and Kuala Lumpur with over 1000 employees. Last year, UST also announced the launch of the company's first (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-inaugurates-first-infinity-lab-south-east-asia-and-new-delivery-center-penang) Infinity Labs in Southeast Asia that aims to drive innovation for their clients in the region.

UST is committed to supporting the growing innovation ecosystem in Southeast Asia and is well-positioned for growth. UST's expanding presence in Malaysia further solidifies its commitment to the country, with plans to leverage and provide opportunities to local Malaysian talent who are keen on developing digital skills essential for tomorrow's economy.

