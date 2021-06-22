UST partners with Cavisson to offer next-generation performance engineering services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that they have partnered with (https://www.cavisson.com) Cavisson, a leading performance intelligence platform provider that ensures exceptional customer experience and business efficacy mission-critical applications.

The partnership combines the strengths of the two companies to offer comprehensive performance engineering solutions and services that will significantly accelerate the digital-first journey of their customers.

The world's leading brands, including retailers, network providers, and financial institutions, rely on Cavisson's product suite to enhance the performance, quality, and availability of their enterprise systems and applications. UST's leadership in the digital space, deep domain expertise, and a future-proof philosophy, and Cavisson's expertise in performance engineering will maximize the value delivered to customers worldwide.

UST had recently launched its Performance-as-a-Service (PAAS) offering with the vision of building resilient enterprise applications. This partnership provides a comprehensive software and services model to clients in an outcome-based managed services model, enabling customers to leverage a single partner for all their performance engineering needs. In addition, the pandemic has significantly affected consumer behavior and transformed that into a digital-first new normal.

In the Retail segment, online sales are growing year over year and retailers are rapidly adopting multi-cloud or hybrid environments to meet omnichannel needs. They require a strategy to ensure performance. Studies estimate that more than 30% of customers would switch banks because of non-performing mobile applications; the mobile-first millennials expect frictionless digital transactions a common theme across industries.

"Together with Cavisson, we will help unlock the full potential of digital transformation of our clients where we conceive, design, and execute the next generation of transformative services. UST is focused on developing performant applications and getting them right every time, a tight integration between Cavisson's software and "UST PACE" (UST's DevSecQEOps platform) is a key step to that goal," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

Addressing the challenges and realities requires a comprehensive solution that can help customers transition seamlessly to the new normal. UST's experienced Performance Engineering professionals, along with Cavisson's performance testing, monitoring, and diagnostics software, will help deliver predictable and resilient software systems. This will help enterprises maximize up-time and optimize server response time for seamless transactions and exceptional buying experiences by detecting and isolating issues early in the application life cycle and alerting and diagnosing issues quickly anywhere across the enterprise.

"With UST's strategic partnership, Cavisson is excited to work with UST clients to enable their digital transformation and high growth eCommerce initiatives. Given Cavisson's proven experience with large enterprises providing end-end Performance Engineering & Monitoring/ Diagnostics solutions along with Resiliency/Chaos Testing capabilities and SRE best practices, we are keen to apply these successful case studies to help deliver predictable and resilient software systems," said Vijay Ranganathapura, Head of Strategy & Business Development, Cavisson along with Anil Kumar, Founder & CTO, Cavisson.

