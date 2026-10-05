PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: VB Group, a fast-emerging and increasingly recognised name in Mumbai's real estate landscape, is targeting a topline potential of more than INR 7,200 cr. from its upcoming development pipeline as it enters its next phase of growth. Building on nearly two decades of experience in construction and real estate, the group is expanding its presence across established and premium micro-markets in Mumbai and Thane, with a portfolio spanning residential and commercial developments. The strategy is reflected in a near-term portfolio that brings together projects across Versova, Santacruz, Dadar and Vartak Nagar. The group's 39-storey mixed-use development in Versova, spread across approximately 3.5 lakh sq. ft, and its 16-storey project in Santacruz are planned for launch in the third quarter of FY 2026-27. Its upcoming Dadar development, comprising residential and commercial components on a plot of approximately 3,000 sq. m, is planned for launch by January 2027. Anchoring the near-term portfolio is the group's Vartak Nagar commercial development in Thane, with an estimated topline potential of approximately INR 700 cr.

Together, these developments mark a deliberate expansion into larger and more premium opportunities, while building on the group's established presence in Thane and Mumbai. Rather than pursuing growth purely through the number of projects it takes on, VB Group is focusing on redevelopment opportunities in locations with strong market fundamentals, established demand and the potential to create premium developments. As part of its next phase of growth, the group is also evaluating opportunities in township development, with this emerging as a key focus area over the next 12 months as it looks to progressively expand into larger and more integrated developments.

Speaking about the group's growth plans, Bhushan Bhanushali, Founder, VB Group, said, "VB Group is entering an important new phase in its journey, and our priority now is to build a business that is defined by the quality and potential of the opportunities we pursue, rather than simply by the number of projects we undertake. We are taking a more focused approach to Mumbai, identifying established markets where we see strong fundamentals and the opportunity to create premium developments with lasting value. Our forthcoming pipeline further includes a larger-scale project with a topline potential of INR 3200 cr., which represents an important step in our evolution towards undertaking larger opportunities. This growth is anchored in the capabilities we have built over the years in construction, execution and project management, and we will continue to strengthen those foundations as we expand."

"Our approach going forward is going to be selective," added Rishikesh R Ranga, CEO, VB Group. "We are evaluating opportunities based on the location, the potential of the development and the value we can create through redevelopment. We are increasingly looking at Mumbai markets where the achievable ticket size is in the range of INR 60,000 to INR 70,000 per sq. ft and above. This does not mean we are looking to expand indiscriminately; the objective is to build a focused portfolio in locations where we believe our capabilities in execution, design and development can translate into stronger long-term value."

Since its inception in 2008, VB Group has evolved from a civil contracting business into an integrated real estate group, expanding into property development in 2010 and formally establishing itself as a group in 2020. To date, the group has delivered nine projects spanning approximately 1.3 million sq. ft., with more than 1.8 million sq. ft. currently under development and an upcoming pipeline of approximately 4.5 million sq. ft. As it enters its next phase of growth, VB Group is sharpening its focus on quality, premiumisation and innovation, building on its established presence in Thane while expanding its focus to established Mumbai micro-markets such as Dadar, Thane, Juhu, Santacruz West, Andheri West and Lokhandwala, where premium residential and commercial developments offer the potential for higher value creation and stronger price realisation.

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