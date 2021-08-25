Vendstop, revolutionizing product dispensing through innovation

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vendstop, a Vadodara based (http://www.vendstop.com/) vending machine company is growing at a quick pace and getting noticed by corporates for its innovation in product dispensing. Vendstop is one of the oldest vending machine manufacturers and suppliers in the country.

Being a visionary enterprise, they are trying to revolutionize product dispensing with minimal touch. Keeping the current situation in mind, the world is in dire need of a solution where people can obtain things without human intervention. Vendstop is the answer to this.

Vendstop has a huge range of automated machines which can be used for much more than food and drinks. They provide quality vending machines along with excellent service and support. Their latest types of vending machines are completely customizable with a technically sound and experienced team providing pan India service support 24/7 over phone.

Along with this, they also provide vending machines on a rental basis via their channel partners across all major cities. On their road to revolution, they also educate organizations how automation and minimal human interference in dispensing boost overall productivity.

With the vision of revolutionizing product dispensing, Vendstop is making strides in the market and becoming a go-to solution for dispensing and automation. These machines can be placed at manufacturing units or factories so it becomes easier for workers to acquire tools and PPE used on the production floor. They help reduce the manual and tedious process of getting items from the company store.

They also help remove the due process of filling requisition forms and getting items from the store physically. But above all, they become more preferable because they provide 24/7 access to tools. This in turn increases productivity and saves a lot of manhours. This system manages inventory automatically by tracking items dispensed and stocked. They have been used recently to dispense medical tools and PPE items which is the need of the hour.

Ankit Shah, Founder and CEO of Vendstop shared his thoughts on such automation saying: "This is what the future looks like. The world is inching towards becoming automated. I have been fortunate enough to see the growth of the vending industry since I was at university. Vending machines have been a saving grace for factory and office units since they came into being. In the fast-paced world that we live in today, every business needs to find areas where it can save time. The time saved will directly be applied to the growth of the organization. Being abroad for 4 years gave me an insight into the worldwide vending industry. This made me see the gap in the market and the dire need of automation. With Vendstop, I intend to innovate and keep up with the worldwide trends of the industry and continue to supply the highest quality machines in the Indian market."

Vendstop aims to make people's lives easier with automation. It firmly believes in providing the best solutions that can be reliable and trustworthy. Vending machines are the future of factory automation and product dispensing. Its innovative and ingenious products have the potential to transform the market. The products are designed to give a user-friendly feel. They work for almost every product and produce higher efficiency. It is about time everyone understands the need of vending machines and makes the right decision of installing one.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)