VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and advanced air filtration solutions, continues to strengthen its contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat through indigenous innovation, world-class manufacturing, and inclusive employment practices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, VENUS Safety has developed robust in-house capabilities spanning design, engineering, testing, and manufacturing--fully aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative. By producing globally compliant safety solutions domestically, the company plays a vital role in reducing import dependence while elevating India's position as a global hub for safety manufacturing.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio with Global Applications VENUS Safety offers a diversified portfolio of certified safety and filtration products serving industrial, healthcare, infrastructure, emergency response, cleanroom, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Key product categories include: - Reusable respiratory masks and ABEK-P3 cartridges for chemical and industrial protection - IS 10245-approved SCBA systems for firefighting and emergency response - ELSA/EEBD systems for gas leakage and confined-space emergencies - 10-minute fire escape sets for industrial evacuation preparedness - IS-approved H-1500 safety helmets - Hearing protection solutions including earmuffs and earplugs - Safety spectacles and industrial safety goggles designed for impact, dust, and chemical splash protection - Advanced industrial and HEPA air filtration systems for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, HVAC, food processing, and cleanroom environments

VENUS eye protection solutions are engineered for durability, optical clarity, and compliance with applicable national and international standards, making them suitable for construction, laboratories, heavy engineering, and precision manufacturing environments. Ongoing investment in research and development has resulted in patented innovations such as the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and Twist N Click Filter System, reinforcing the company's leadership in respiratory protection and filtration technologies. With exports to over 32 countries across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, VENUS Safety continues to represent Indian manufacturing excellence on the global stage. Commitment to Quality and Compliance VENUS Safety operates seven advanced manufacturing facilities spanning more than 6 lakh sq. ft., with a daily installed production capacity of up to 1.5 million units. Operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified and supported by comprehensive in-house testing laboratories.

The company conducts batch-wise testing, maintains digital traceability systems, and aligns evaluation processes with leading national and international standards, including BIS, NIOSH, and CE. Testing capabilities include: - Chemical gas capacity testing, including carbon monoxide - Respirator performance validation - SCBA evaluation systems - Optical performance validation for eye protection This integrated quality framework ensures reliability, regulatory compliance, and consistent product performance across global markets. Inclusive Growth and Responsible Manufacturing VENUS Safety's growth strategy is rooted in inclusive employment and responsible industrial practices: - Workforce strength of 900+ employees - 85% women workforce participation - 30% local hiring from surrounding communities - Employment opportunities for land-affected local families The company supports national skill-development initiatives such as the Samarth Scheme, structured internship programs, and in-house technical training, with plans to implement the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) in Maharashtra to further promote rural employment and capability building.

Employee welfare initiatives include nutritious subsidised meals, transport facilities, annual medical check-ups, and a safe, structured work environment. Women employees also lead an annual blood donation drive as part of the company's social responsibility efforts. VENUS Safety remains fully compliant with India's new labour codes, reinforcing transparency, fair wages, social security coverage, occupational safety, and ethical industrial relations. Driving India's Journey Toward Self-Reliant Manufacturing As industrial expansion and regulatory compliance requirements accelerate, VENUS Safety continues to focus on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and export growth. By combining indigenous manufacturing strength, global certifications, advanced testing infrastructure, and inclusive workforce practices, the company remains committed to supporting India's emergence as a developed, self-reliant manufacturing nation.

About VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 1986, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of PPE and advanced air filtration solutions. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the company operates seven state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and exports to more than 32 countries worldwide. Known for quality, reliability, and innovation, VENUS collaborates with leading institutions and complies with national and international safety standards to deliver certified, high-performance protection solutions across industries.