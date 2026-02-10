Bhartendu Singh (center), Chief Marketing Officer of VinFast India, received the awards from the organizers of the Auto Excellence Awards 2026

VinFast has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the Auto Excellence Awards 2026, reinforcing its growing presence and impact in India's rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape. The brand was awarded "Emerging EV Brand of the Year", while its all-electric compact SUV, the VF 6, secured the title of "Value for Money EV of the Year." The Auto Excellence Awards by Carbike360 & CMV360 are among India's leading automotive accolades, celebrating excellence across vehicle segments based on independent evaluations, real-world relevance, innovation, and consumer value. The dual recognition highlights VinFast's focused approach to delivering electric vehicles that combine modern design, advanced technology, safety, and competitive pricing tailored for Indian customers.

VinFast's recognition as Emerging EV Brand of the Year reflects the brand's strong market entry strategy, rapid brand recall, and clear commitment to building a sustainable and customer-centric electric vehicle ecosystem in India. From product planning to localization and long-term infrastructure development, VinFast has positioned itself as a serious and future-ready EV player in the country. The VinFast VF 6, awarded Value for Money EV of the Year, impressed the jury with its balanced proposition in the highly competitive electric SUV segment. Designed to meet the expectations of urban and first-time EV buyers, the VF 6 offers a compelling mix of contemporary design, practical range, smart features, strong safety credentials, and accessible pricing--making electric mobility more attainable for a wider audience. In addition, VinFast's growing product portfolio, including the premium VF 7, continues to strengthen the brand's positioning in India, offering customers a higher-segment electric SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, strong performance, and top-tier safety standards.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India, said, "We are honoured to receive these recognitions at the Auto Excellence Awards 2026. Being named Emerging EV Brand of the Year validates our vision and long-term commitment to India, while the VF 6 winning Value for Money EV of the Year underscores our focus on delivering thoughtfully designed electric vehicles that truly resonate with Indian consumers. These awards motivate us to continue raising the bar in our journey towards sustainable mobility." Ashish Masih, Editor-in-Chief, CarBike360 added, "VinFast has made a confident and promising entry into the Indian EV market. The brand's clear strategy, coupled with products like the VF 6 that prioritizes value, usability, and technology, makes VinFast a deserving winner in both categories this year."

With a structured investment roadmap, VinFast is steadily building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in India, encompassing manufacturing, sales and service networks, charging solutions, and customer support. Guided by innovation and sustainability, VinFast aims to play a key role in accelerating India's transition to greener mobility. About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)