Vishal Bhatnagar joins Prodapt as Executive Vice President

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, today announced that Vishal Bhatnagar has joined as Executive Vice President, based in London.
With over 26 years of leadership experience, Vishal comes from a tech-commercial background across IT services, BPS, products, and consulting. He will be responsible for scaling Prodapt's European business focused on strategic telecom accounts and those in the Connected Platforms and Software (CPS) space, a new growth focus for Prodapt.
Before Prodapt, Vishal held various leadership positions at Sutherland, HCL, CAST, and Capgemini (Erstwhile Patni/ iGATE). "I feel humbled to join Prodapt's leadership team and excited to contribute to Prodapt's entrepreneurial journey and high growth trajectory," said Vishal on joining Prodapt's Corporate Leadership Team. "Having spent the early part of my career at Comverse, a leading telecom product company, I see Prodapt as a homecoming," he added.
"We are delighted to welcome Vishal Bhatnagar onboard," said Harsha Kumar, the President of Prodapt. "We are excited to leverage Vishal's adeptness in crafting winning strategies, delivering differentiated customer experience, and driving leading-edge technology innovation. Vishal shall partner with Mukul Gupta, EVP, to accelerate our European business," he added.
