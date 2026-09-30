NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Cardiological Society of India has reported roughly a 30% increase in cardiac arrests over last 10 years. On World Heart Day, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India announced the successful completion of Mission Prafulla, an organization-wide initiative aimed at training 100% of its 4,500+ employees in Basic Life Support (BLS), including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). This is a culmination of several hours of training over the last one and half years. As awareness around cardiac emergencies and the importance of timely intervention continues to grow in India, the initiative reflects the organization's belief that life-saving skills should not be limited to healthcare professionals alone. Through Mission Prafulla, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India is equipping employees with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during critical medical situations, both inside and outside the workplace, making difference to families around the neighborhood.

Mission Prafulla was initiated in memory of Prafulla, a colleague who suffered a cardiac arrest. The incident served as a powerful reminder of how timely intervention can save lives and inspired the organization to create a structured program focused on emergency preparedness and life-saving response capabilities. Sidharth Yadav, Group CEO, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions, said, "By making our workforce cardiac emergency-ready, we are creating waves that extend far beyond our organization. Every employee trained in CPR has the potential to save a life, whether at work, at home, or anywhere in the world. We view this initiative as a meaningful contribution to society, empowering individuals with life-saving skills and helping build safer, more resilient communities for the future."

Soumi Alphons, Chief People Officer, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India, said, "This initiative was born from a tragedy that touched us deeply, the loss of our colleague, Prafulla. It made us realize how critical the first few minutes of a medical emergency can be and inspired us to ensure that our employees are equipped to respond when it matters most. Over the past two years, we have worked tirelessly to provide practical CPR training to every employee. Through this initiative, we aim to create a culture of care, preparedness, and potentially life-saving action, both within and beyond the workplace." The impact of the initiative has already extended beyond the workplace. At Mumbai Airport, employees returning from a business trip responded when an individual suffered a cardiac arrest. Drawing on their BLS training, they administered CPR, used an AED, and coordinated emergency assistance until professional medical responders arrived. Their timely intervention contributed to saving the individual's life.

In another instance, an employee used the training to assist an individual experiencing a severe seizure while alone at home, providing critical support during the emergency until additional help arrived. With India witnessing increased conversations around preventive healthcare, emergency response, and cardiac awareness, Mission Prafulla is helping create a broader community of trained first responders. By empowering employees with life-saving skills, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India is demonstrating how organizations can contribute meaningfully to society by building emergency preparedness capabilities that extend beyond office premises and into communities. The organization has completed training of 100% of its workforce in BLS and will continue the program for all new employees, ensuring emergency response preparedness remains an ongoing capability across the organization.

Mission Prafulla demonstrates how workplace learning can transcend professional development, equipping individuals with the ability to act when every second counts. The initiative reinforces Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India's commitment to building a culture of care, preparedness, and social responsibility while contributing to greater awareness of emergency response and public health preparedness in India. About Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India is the Global Capability Center for technology and digital innovation for the Volkswagen Group, driving digital transformation across all customers, products, and enterprise domains. With more than 4,500 technology professionals, the organization develops AI-powered products, digital platforms, and scalable solutions that support some of the world's most iconic automotive brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Skoda, Bentley, MAN, Scania, TRATON, Ducati, CUPRA, SEAT, and other Volkswagen Group enterprises.

Volkswagen is India's Top 100 Great place to work, Top 50 Workplaces for Health and Wellness and Top 100 Best Place to work for Women in 2026. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)