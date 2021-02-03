VVDN taking a big leap with its manufacturing services of electronic products for OEMs and product companies

You would like to read
- Hero Electronix introduces 'Qubo Shield': An all in one Smart Home Security System for Indian consumers
- Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.29% in the June 2020 quarter
- LivNSense Technologies and ARITAR launches Center of Excellence in India to accelerate AI/ML Innovation for Petrochemical Industry
- HCL Technologies opens its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Sweden
- 61 students of Analog IAS Academy make it to Civil Services
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, today announced to take a huge leap in electronics manufacturing services including CKD Manufacturing in India in the domains of 5G, Wi-Fi, Camera & Vision and IoT in 2021.
This announcement builds on VVDN's ongoing commitment to doing engineering and manufacturing for a diverse innovative solutions for OEMs and product companies globally.
In the past year, VVDN expanded its manufacturing infrastructure and increased its manpower. VVDN inaugurated its 10 Acre Global innovation Park, an additional Mechanical Tool & Molding Center and SMT Lines to its existing infrastructure that helped boost its production and manufacturing capabilities in India by multi-fold.
These expansions in infrastructure along with strong supply chain aided VVDN to create an ecosystem of doing end-to end manufacturing of electronic products by doing SMT, Product Assembly, Mechanical Tool/Mold Making, and Certification. This allows VVDN to provide lower cost to design and faster time to market to its customer, and OEMs in India and globally. VVDN today is doing manufacturing of wide variety of products such as 5G RUs, Wi-Fi Access Points, Dashcams, IP Cameras, Analog Cameras, Trackers (Personal/asset), EV Chargers, and Medical Lab Diagnostic Kits etc.
"VVDN has been making a continuous progress in providing best in class electronics engineering and manufacturing services by means of the infrastructure, manpower and technology investment. The outbreak of pandemic has further accelerated the need to decentralize manufacturing of electronics products and OEMs are looking for right options and partners. For a company such as ours, it means having a clear strategy to encourage and support indigenous OEMs and product companies to be able to adopt faster and provide MAKE in INDIA products to the customers. To support our "Make in India" and Aatmnirbhar Bharat pledge, company has implemented value chains to be able to do CKD manufacturing for electronics products in India," said Bhupender Saharan, CEO.
To further know about VVDN's manufacturing please visit: ( https://www.vvdntech.com/manufacturing )
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor