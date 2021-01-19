Whistling Woods International signs affiliation agreement with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, MoYAS, GoI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since its inception, Whistling Woods International (WWI), Mumbai has distinctly aimed towards providing quality education to the aspirants of the Film, Communication and Creative Arts industry.

Taking this philosophy forward, Whistling Woods International has affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) - an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India located in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The Academic Affiliation Agreement was signed between Prof Sibnath Deb, Director, RGNIYD and Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI in the presence of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and Subhash Ghai, Chairman & Founder, Whistling Woods International.

Following a brief interaction with Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, WWI, and Meghna Ghai Puri, Kiren Rijiju added, "Whistling Woods International is an international institution in the true sense and I am extremely impressed after visiting the campus. With this alliance, WWI & RGNIYD will aim at working towards adding the right perspective to people's outlook towards cinema and the world, in addition giving a new definition to it. I extend my sincere gratitude to Whistling Woods International and the team for their efforts in raising the standard of Film and Creative Arts education in India."

For the programmes offered by WWI under this association, please refer to the website - .

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) was set up in 1993 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. RGNIYD, which acts as a think-tank for youth-related activities in India, was declared an Institute of National Importance in 2012, by an Act of Parliament No.35/2012.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) is Asia's premier Film, Communication and Creative Arts Institute. 'The Hollywood Reporter' has rated Whistling Woods International as one of the Ten Best Film Schools in the world. The institute was also awarded Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2019. With a state-of-the-art campus, eminent faculty body and industry stalwarts as guest faculty, WWI has increasingly contributed to the Indian Film, Creative & Performing Arts industry through its pioneering educational activities and its stellar alumni.

