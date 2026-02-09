Who Moved My Protein? Launches With a Call for Transparency and Ethics in the Protein Industry

PNN New Delhi [India], February 9: As consumer awareness around food sourcing and sustainability continues to grow, a new nutrition brand, Who Moved My Protein?, has entered the market with a focus on transparency, ethics, and responsible protein production. The brand positions itself not just as a supplement company, but as part of a broader movement questioning how modern protein is sourced and produced. The launch comes at a time when the global protein supplements market is facing increased scrutiny over industrial dairy practices, animal welfare concerns, and the environmental impact of large-scale production. While protein powders have become a staple for athletes and health-conscious consumers, critics argue that the industry has largely prioritised volume and speed over sustainability and transparency.

Who Moved My Protein? aims to address this gap by shifting attention to the earliest stages of the supply chain. Its core proposition centres on ethical dairy sourcing, responsible use of technology, and clear communication around how protein is made. The brand draws a sharp distinction between grass-fed dairy systems and intensive factory-fed models, highlighting how farming practices influence not only animal welfare but also long-term environmental stability. Rather than relying solely on performance claims, the brand uses storytelling to communicate its message. Through a modern fable-inspired narrative, Who Moved My Protein? seeks to make complex topics such as dairy processing, sustainability, and ethics more accessible to everyday consumers. The approach is designed to encourage people to ask questions about where their protein comes from and the cost at which it is produced.

According to the company, its unique selling proposition lies in combining ethical sourcing principles with consumer education. By framing protein as part of the wider food system rather than a standalone supplement, the brand aims to bridge the gap between fitness nutrition and responsible food consumption. Commenting on the launch, the founder of Who Moved My Protein? said, "Protein has become a daily essential for millions of people, but very few are told the full story behind it. We started Who Moved My Protein? to bring transparency back into the conversation and to show that strength, health, and ethics don't have to be at odds with each other."

The brand also emphasises that it does not position itself against technology or progress, but advocates for balance. Its philosophy supports the use of modern processing methods where they protect quality and safety, while rejecting practices that push animals and ecosystems beyond sustainable limits. As conversations around ethical food systems gain momentum globally, Who Moved My Protein? enters the market with a clear message: protein choices are no longer just about nutrition labels, but about values, responsibility, and long-term impact. With its launch, the brand hopes to contribute to a more informed dialogue around what sustainable nutrition should look like in the years ahead.

Explore their products at: www.whomovedmyprotein.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)