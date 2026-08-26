VMPL New Delhi [India], August 26: India's small and mid-sized business landscape is going through a quiet communication overhaul. For years, professional-grade phone systems -- automated call routing, multi-level menus, call recording -- were seen as tools only large enterprises could afford or justify. That's changing fast, and one name coming up repeatedly in that shift is Kommuno. A Platform Built for a Different Customer Most IVR systems in India were originally designed with high-volume operations in mind -- built to handle scale first, with everything else, including simplicity, added later. Kommuno, founded in 2022, took the opposite starting point. Instead of building a heavyweight system and trying to make it approachable, it was designed from day one for the business that's growing but still lean -- a real estate brokerage with ten sales reps, a D2C brand fielding order-status calls, a clinic booking appointments.

That focus shows up in three areas SMBs consistently care about: setup speed, price transparency, and ease of use without a dedicated IT person. What SMBs Actually Get 1. A no-code call flow builder - Business owners can design and edit IVR menus -- "Press 1 for Sales, Press 2 for Support" -- through a drag-and-drop interface, without waiting on a developer or vendor support ticket every time hours or routing rules change. 2. Unified lead capture - A common SMB pain point is leads scattered across IndiaMart, Facebook, Instagram ads, Google, and spreadsheets, with no single system tracking follow-up. Kommuno pulls these into one routing layer, so a lead from a Facebook ad and a walk-in inquiry get handled with the same discipline.

3. Call recording and real-time analytics - Owners running lean teams often can't sit in on every sales call. Recorded calls and dashboards give them a way to spot missed follow-ups or coach staff after the fact, rather than relying on memory or informal reports. 4. CLI masking and data protection - For sectors handling sensitive customer information -- healthcare, financial services, real estate transactions -- masking the caller's and agent's actual numbers adds a layer of privacy without extra hardware. 5. A mobile app for agents - Field sales teams and small support staff can take and make calls from a phone rather than being tied to a desk-based system, which matters for businesses that don't have a physical call center at all.

The Growth Signal Kommuno recently crossed the milestone of over 1,000 businesses across India, spanning e-commerce, real estate, healthcare, education, and logistics -- a meaningful number for a company that's only a few years old and competing against much larger, better-funded IVR providers. Growth like that in the SMB segment usually points to one thing: word-of-mouth. Kommuno's owners tend to be price- and time-sensitive, and they talk to each other. A platform that's affordable, quick to set up, and doesn't require a sales negotiation for every pricing tier tends to spread through referral rather than marketing spend alone. Kommuno IVR is perfect for the much larger population of Indian SMBs -- businesses with a handful of sales reps, a support line, and leads coming in from five different platforms -- the calculus is different. What they need is a system they can set up in minutes, understand without training, and afford without a long-term contract negotiation. That's the gap Kommuno appears to be filling, and its customer growth suggests the SMB market has been waiting for exactly that.

The Bigger Picture India's cloud telephony market is maturing into two clear tiers: enterprise platforms built for scale and complexity, and lean, cloud-first providers built for speed and accessible pricing. As more of India's SMBs digitize their customer communication -- a trend accelerated by rising smartphone penetration and lead-gen advertising on platforms like Meta and Google -- the second tier is likely to keep growing. Kommuno's traction so far suggests it's positioned to be one of the platforms riding that wave. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)