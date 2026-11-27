SMPL Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 27: The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will close on December 6, 2026. MBA/PGDM aspirants seeking to expand their admission opportunities have limited time remaining to apply. Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, XAT 2027 is scheduled for January 3, 2027, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Among the developments for XAT 2027, the number of questions candidates may leave unanswered in Part 1 without a penalty has increased from eight to twelve. XLRI Jamshedpur has also increased its PGDM-HRM intake from 180 to 240 seats, while 17 additional B-schools have joined the XAT network this year.

Dr. Rahul K. Shukla, Professor, General Management Area, and Convenor, XAT and Admissions, said, "XAT looks at how candidates think and make decisions, not only at academic ability. With its January examination date, flexibility across the main sections and wide network of institutes accepting XAT scores, it offers aspirants another valuable pathway to management education. As registration closes on December 6, candidates should complete their applications well before the deadline and ensure that all formalities, including the payment process, have been completed successfully." Why aspirants should consider XAT Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) for over 75 years, XAT is accepted by more than 250 B-schools and held across more than 100 test cities in India. It offers candidates several practical advantages:

- January examination: The schedule allows candidates additional preparation time after CAT. - Overlap with other entrance exams: Much of the preparation for other MBA/PGDM entrance examinations is relevant to XAT, although its Decision Making section requires dedicated preparation. - Flexibility in Part 1: The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation sections share a combined time limit. Candidates can move between these three sections without individual sectional time restrictions. - Single-slot examination: XAT is conducted in one slot, so score normalisation across multiple test sessions is not required. - Wider institutional choice: XAT scores are accepted by institutions offering a range of MBA/PGDM programmes and specialisations, giving applicants another route to management education.

The examination pattern XAT 2027 is expected to have approximately 95 questions to be completed in 180 minutes. The indicative section-wise breakdown is: - Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (approximately 26 questions): Critical and analytical reasoning, reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, para jumbles and cloze tests. - Decision Making (approximately 21 questions): Personal and professional scenarios that test critical thinking, problem-solving, prioritisation and informed decision-making. - Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (approximately 28 questions): Arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern mathematics, and data interpretation and analysis. - General Knowledge (20 questions): Eight questions on static general knowledge and twelve on current affairs, with 10 minutes allotted separately.

The first three sections constitute Part 1 and share 170 minutes. General Knowledge forms Part 2, with a separate 10-minute limit. How the paper is marked - In Part 1, each correct answer earns 1 mark, while each incorrect answer attracts a deduction of 0.25 marks. - Up to 12 questions in Part 1 may be left unanswered without penalty. Each additional unanswered question attracts a deduction of 0.10 marks. - General Knowledge has no negative marking. It does not contribute to the overall percentile or cutoff and is considered only in the selection process for XLRI programmes. Key dates and application details - Registration closes: December 6, 2026

- Admit card download: December 20, 2026 (tentative) - XAT 2027 examination: January 3, 2027, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Registration fee: ₹2,300, plus ₹200 for each XLRI programme selected - Apply online: https://applications.xatonline.in - Further details: https://xatonline.in About XAT The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). It has a history of more than 75 years and is accepted by more than 250 B-schools across India. The examination is held in a single slot across more than 100 test cities, with supporting mock tests, webinars and preparation sessions for aspirants.

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