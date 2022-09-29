XU Exponential University opens registrations for their Master Programs in Digital Transformation Management and Data Science

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/SRV): XU Exponential University, Germany's leading university to focus exclusively on digitization and technology, is open for registrations for their M.A program in Digital Transformation Management for the Summer intake in April 2023. The standard period of study for this program is one year equal to two semesters. Furthermore, the university is also open for registration for its Master's program in Data Science for intake in September 2023.

In today's time, when the advancement of digitization and technology is changing the world and the future of work depends on new, digital skills, the need for change in the education system also arises. The high demand for digitization experts in the global market explains the need for educational programs related to areas such as Digital Transformation, Digital Management, Digital Organization, and Digital Human Resources.

Experts and companies work together with the students in Project-Based-Learning (PBL) settings and in some cases enable the latter to obtain further jobs. Through PBL, students gain insights into the digitization industry. Additionally, the companies provide scholarships for deserving students.

XU Exponential University offers innovative and accredited study programs which pivot around Digitization. Their curriculum is designed in a way that prepares the students, both interactively and practically, for the real demands of a digital economy.

After graduating from XU, the average starting salary of the former students is 40-60,000 euros per year. XU's curriculum is thematically very innovative and designed in a way to meet the standards of the future requirements.

Sharing his thoughts on the future of digitization, the president of the university, Prof. Dr. Filipe De Castro Soeiro says: "Studying at XU Exponential University means applied project work, experimentation, and prototyping. You will be supported by our global network of experts. Our M.A program in Digital Transformation Management offers a wide range of job prospects because the demand for well-trained experts who can develop and implement digital strategies is high and it is the future."

Dr Beate Wilhelm, Managing Director and Chancellor of XU Exponential University says: "At XU Exponential University, students will be educated by leading practitioners from corporations and start-ups as well as the best minds from technology, science, and research." She further added, "Studying at XU Exponential University gives you access to first-hand knowledge and up-to-date market insights from professionals. As a result, you get exactly the skills you need for your career so that you can put your revolutionary ideas to work."

Located in the city of Potsdam, near Berlin, Germany, XU Exponential University is a newly established start-up tech university that focuses specifically on the education, advancement, and networking of future heroes of digital change. Berlin is currently the start-up and tech hub in Germany and the perfect sport for networking with like-minded.

The University has been officially accredited by the German state by the Ministry of Science, Research and Culture of the State of Brandenburg in 2018. The accreditation was carried out by the Central Evaluation and Accreditation Agency, which confirmed the development of future-oriented and innovative degree programs at the university. Furthermore, the university has also partnered with the EUGateway, a Pune based Higher education abroad consulting firm, to guide students with applications and admission process and market its well-designed programs across India.

For more information about the application and admission procedure, visit: | (http://www.eugateway.in) | (https://meetings.hubspot.com/laveen/one-on-one-consultation) Book Consultation Call

