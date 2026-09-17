NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 17: Getting ready for a trip can start with a few familiar and sometimes annoying questions: Where did we park the car? How much charge is left? Do we need to charge before leaving? With the VF MPV 7, owners can check in on the vehicle remotely through the VinFast smartphone app. The connected-car system allows them to monitor the vehicle's location and status, while also receiving notifications related to vehicle operation, intrusion and software updates. This can be especially useful when the car is parked somewhere large and busy. An apartment complex, airport parking lot or shopping centre can turn finding your own car into a small mission of its own. A quick check on the phone can help locate the VF MPV 7 without having to retrace the entire parking lot.

The same connection can also help with getting ready for the next journey. A quick check of the vehicle's status before heading out can help families decide whether to charge first or simply get going, particularly when a longer drive is on the schedule. And when charging does become part of the plan, being able to think about it before the battery gets low can make the journey easier to organise. Instead of adding an unplanned stop halfway through the day, drivers can factor charging into their route ahead of time. The digital connection does not stop once the car is parked. The VF MPV 7 also comes with on-board diagnostics and FOTA, or firmware-over-the-air updates, allowing the vehicle to receive software updates without turning every software-related task into a visit to the service centre.

It is a little like the way people now expect their phones to keep updating in the background. The car remains connected, rather than being something that only gets attention when the owner physically gets behind the wheel. And once the family does get inside, the VF MPV 7 has another way of keeping things simple. Once inside, drivers can also turn to the virtual assistant Once inside, drivers can also turn to the VF MPV 7's virtual assistant, which puts vehicle control within their voice while helping them keep their attention on the road. The cabin also features a 10.1-inch infotainment display, giving the driver and passengers a central place to access the car's infotainment functions. Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, making it easy for smartphone users to stay connected.

There is another detail that drivers may notice once they settle into the front seats. Instead of placing the gear selector between the seats, the VF MPV 7 integrates it into the steering column. That leaves the centre area more open and gives the front cabin a cleaner layout. These details may sound small on their own, but they add up during everyday family use. Together, they help the VF MPV 7's technology fit naturally into the family routine: The phone helps before the journey starts, the connected-car system keeps the vehicle in touch with its owner, and the in-cabin technology takes over once everyone is on board.

The result is a car designed to make the entire journey smoother, from getting ready to setting off. And for a seven-seat MPV, those small conveniences can make a real difference to everyday family travel. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)