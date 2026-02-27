Alice Blue Financial Services has moved its Chennai operations into a larger workspace in Pallikaranai. Operations began on 6 February, offering local traders and investors greater capacity and support.

Alice Blue, founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, in 2006, completed 20 years since its founding, and is now headquartered in Bengaluru. The proudly South Indian brand maintains over 20 branches across India. The discount broker supports trading in equities, derivatives, mutual funds and commodities through its ANT web platform and mobile app.

“We are not merely expanding. We are fortifying our base for what lies ahead, and this is just the start,” said Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, founder and chief executive. “On 6 February, we reached a significant milestone when Chennai operations commenced in this improved, vibrant space. It mirrors the scale, steadiness, and drive we foster at Alice Blue.”