HOW UNICO CONNECT'S HYBRID AGILE APPROACH LED TO EXPONENTIAL GROWTH FOR THE PROPERTY BOOKING PLATFORM, STAY VISTA
.
Unico Connect, a Mumbai-based web development company, has recently published a case study on its website about a successful collaboration with Stay Vista. The case study highlights how Unico Connect built a scalable tech solution for Stay Vista's platform, which led to exponential growth and expansion for the company in just three years.
Stay Vista is South Asia's largest network of luxury homes. Guests can choose from a collection of over 500 luxury and private holiday homes across India. Ideal for individual and group getaways, Stay Vista helps create memorable experiences so guests can reconnect with nature, their loved ones, and themselves. Stay Vista is trusted by over 300,000 customers.
Challenges
Stay Vista wanted to build an effective MVP for their holiday properties booking platform that could work offline and run smoothly on both web and mobile platforms, even if the internet was unstable. They needed a smart and hybrid agile approach to building their apps.
Stay Vista wanted to build an effective MVP for their holiday properties booking platform that could work offline and run smoothly on both web and mobile platforms, even if the internet was unstable. They needed a smart and hybrid agile approach to building their apps.
1. Scaling up from MVP to MSP- Initial MVP had a basic custom website that listed photos and details of the properties where the customers could make the booking. Unico Connect had to scale the MVP product to a potential MSP which had stakeholders like property owners, caretakers, customers, and company employees for operations.
2. Revamp the Stay Vista brand- Stay Vista wanted to revamp the booking platform with a vibrant user interface and an intuitive booking experience to gain more visitors.
3. Linking payment methods- Stay Vista wanted to switch from offline payment to online payment gateways such that bookings can happen instantly.
4. Ease of operations- Build a scalable tech that even caters to interior parts of India which do not have stable internet connections.
2. Revamp the Stay Vista brand- Stay Vista wanted to revamp the booking platform with a vibrant user interface and an intuitive booking experience to gain more visitors.
3. Linking payment methods- Stay Vista wanted to switch from offline payment to online payment gateways such that bookings can happen instantly.
4. Ease of operations- Build a scalable tech that even caters to interior parts of India which do not have stable internet connections.
How did Unico help?
Unico Connect had to take a smart and hybrid agile approach. The apps which were being built had to work offline. The operations on both the web and mobile platforms needed to run smoothly even if the internet was unstable.
Unico Connect had to take a smart and hybrid agile approach. The apps which were being built had to work offline. The operations on both the web and mobile platforms needed to run smoothly even if the internet was unstable.
Unico made a web and a mobile app according to Stay Vista’s vision and requirements. They kept improving and building new features in every new phase of development as the business grew and faced new challenges. The team at Unico Connect made sure the UI and UX were on point, and easy for customers to use and navigate the booking process on the Stay Vista app.
Unico Connect had to make custom algorithms in the entire development process for key features like dynamic pricing, and different tax structures in different cities resulting in the change of final pricing for the customers.
Key Highlights of the Mobile & Web App
1. Various booking pricing plans
2. Add on features like sending out personalized notes for the owners while making the booking
3. A separate owner management platform where they can manage upcoming bookings, preview old bookings, and block their listing in advance
4. A separate caretaker management app with a list of all the upcoming bookings, and a management system where they can collect customer’s identity data
5. Offline meals
6. Optimized search engine
1. Various booking pricing plans
2. Add on features like sending out personalized notes for the owners while making the booking
3. A separate owner management platform where they can manage upcoming bookings, preview old bookings, and block their listing in advance
4. A separate caretaker management app with a list of all the upcoming bookings, and a management system where they can collect customer’s identity data
5. Offline meals
6. Optimized search engine
Impact Created/Results
Unico Connect's scalable tech solution has led to Stay Vista becoming the largest network of luxury homes in South Asia, with over 500 luxury and private holiday homes across India. They are trusted by over 300,000 customers who can choose from a collection of luxury villas and private holiday homes, ideal for individual and group getaways.
Unico Connect's scalable tech solution has led to Stay Vista becoming the largest network of luxury homes in South Asia, with over 500 luxury and private holiday homes across India. They are trusted by over 300,000 customers who can choose from a collection of luxury villas and private holiday homes, ideal for individual and group getaways.
"We were impressed with Unico Connect's approach to building our villa booking platform. They took the time to understand our vision and requirements and built a scalable tech solution that has helped us grow and expand our business. We are grateful for their expertise and support.", said Pranav Maheshwari, Co-Founder, of Stay Vista.
Unico Connect's goal-based web development approach has helped them deliver extraordinary services to Stay Vista. They employ modern coding practices and provide frequent progress reports and updates on critical milestones achieved, providing their clients with more control over the web development process.
In conclusion, Stay Vista's partnership with Unico Connect has helped them build scalable tech for their luxury holiday property booking platform. Unico Connect's smart and hybrid agile approach, modern coding practices, and goal-based web development approach have helped them deliver extraordinary services to their clients. Stay Vista's positive experience with Unico Connect is a testament to the latter's commitment to building robust and scalable tech solutions for their clients.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Development
First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 4:25 PM IST