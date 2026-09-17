As financial services become increasingly digital, customer interactions are often limited to mobile apps, chat support, and transactional communication. While this has made borrowing faster and more convenient, it has also reduced opportunities for companies to build meaningful relationships with the people they serve. For Viva Money , customer engagement doesn't end once an individual starts using the product. It continues through conversations, feedback, and understanding the people behind every application. This philosophy is reflected in Viva Gala, the company's user engagement initiative that brings users and the team together to connect beyond the digital experience. The latest edition of Viva Gala, held in Bengaluru, brought together users along with their spouses, parents, siblings, children, and close friends. Rather than focusing on products or sales, the evening was designed to encourage open conversations, celebrate customer relationships, and create opportunities for individuals to interact directly with the people behind the platform.

Throughout the event, users shared their borrowing experiences, discussed financial goals, offered product suggestions, and spoke about the role digital credit has played in different stages of their lives. For the team, these conversations provided perspectives that go far beyond user data or support interactions. The informal setting encouraged conversations that extended well beyond financial products. Through interactive activities, storytelling sessions, and networking, individuals shared their experiences, exchanged ideas, and connected not only with the team but also with one another. For Viva Money, these interactions offered insights that go beyond customer data and digital touchpoints. Listening in person provided a deeper understanding of their expectations, financial priorities, and everyday experiences, helping the company identify opportunities to further strengthen its products and user experience.

Speaking about the initiative, Vishal Jain, Head of Marketing, said: "Technology has made financial services faster and more convenient, but trust is still built through people. When we meet our users in person, we understand their stories, their aspirations, and the challenges they face in everyday life. Those conversations help us gather valuable feedback, build a better product, but more importantly, they help us build lasting relationships." Beyond the activities, one aspect stood out throughout the evening: individuals valued the opportunity to have direct, unfiltered conversations with the people behind the brand. Rather than interacting through an app or customer support channel, they were able to ask questions, exchange ideas, and discuss topics ranging from responsible borrowing to career aspirations and personal growth.

As financial services continue to evolve in a digital-first world, opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interactions have become increasingly rare. Through initiatives like Viva Gala, the platform is demonstrating that technology and human connection can complement one another, delivering the convenience of digital lending while creating opportunities to listen, engage, and build lasting relationships. As the company continues to expand across India, it plans to bring Viva Gala to more cities, strengthening its commitment to putting customers at the heart of its journey.