KIIT TBI supported IG Drones bags Govt. of India grant for Soil & Plant Health Analysis
.
Tea, one of the most popular beverages in the world, holds a unique place in India's North-East and has a significant economic influence there. To boost the sustainability and productivity of tea gardens, the leading drone-tech company IG Drones has been awarded a special grant by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of the Government of India under the prestigious Biotech Ignition Grant (BIG) for the North-East Region for a ground-breaking project on drone-based soil and plant health analysis. The project, which is being led by Sambit Parida, the CTO of IG Drones, intends to revolutionise tea production, enhance environmental sustainability, and promote socioeconomic development in the region. This project promises to transform farming methods, reduce climatic hazards, and promote innovation and entrepreneurship, which will have a significant positive socioeconomic impact on the area.
The need for precise and timely information on soil and plant health is one of several challenges faced by the tea gardens in the North-East. In the past, farmers have relied on labour- and time-intensive manual ways to keep an eye on pest infestation, nutrient levels, and soil moisture. The drone-based soil & plant health analysis project by KIIT TBI supported startup IG Drones strives to solve these challenges and provide tea growers with essential insights to enhance their farming practises by leveraging cutting-edge drone technology to gather data on crucial aspects in real-time.
One of the project's key socioeconomic benefits is the potential for improved crop management and greater output. Drones may be used to collect data on pest infestation, nutrient levels, and soil moisture. Farmers can use this information to decide how much fertiliser, irrigation, and pest control to use. Due to the ability to apply resources precisely, prices are reduced, and there is less of a negative environmental impact while agricultural yields are increased. Tea farmers get more money as a result of increased production, which improves both their financial stability and the broader economic prosperity of the area. India is one of the world's top producers of tea today since 70% of what is grown there is consumed there. Due to its mountainous topography, fertile soil, and humid environment, the Northeast is perfect for the cultivation of tea leaves. Some of the best tea in the country is produced in vast tea gardens in the North-Eastern States.
Sambit Parida, CTO of IG Drones, stated that this project will enable tea farmers make data-driven decisions to optimise their crop management strategies in addition to providing them with important insights about the health of their soil and plants.
The project promotes environmental sustainability in tea farming by leveraging early disease and pest detection using drones, limiting the usage of hazardous chemicals, and protecting the region's delicate ecosystem. The project also encourages the use of precision irrigation in water-stressed regions like the North-East in order to minimise water waste and enable optimal water utilisation.
Additionally, the project provides tea growers with cutting-edge technologies, fostering local creativity and entrepreneurship. Drones are at the forefront of technological advancement in agriculture, allowing farmers to adopt data-driven, precision farming techniques. As a result, the productivity and sustainability of the tea industry are increased, and new business opportunities are created for local entrepreneurs and businesses engaged in the agricultural technology industry. The plan encourages tea growers to employ cutting-edge techniques and modern agricultural practises to improve their competitiveness in the global tea market.
"The North-East is extremely important to the tea business. "We are honoured to be in the forefront of agricultural innovation in the area and look forward to improving the livelihoods of tea growers with this project," said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO of IG Drones.
The importance of such advancements for the North-East Region cannot be overstated. Because they generate jobs and strengthen the local economy, tea gardens are a major source of income for many villages in the area. The drone-based soil & plant health analysis project funded by BIRAC aims to enhance the sustainability and productivity of tea gardens, ensuring the long-term prosperity of tea farmers and their communities.
First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 1:46 PM IST