Corporate gifting has traditionally been associated with annual celebrations—a box of sweets, a dry-fruit hamper, a diary, a bottle or branded merchandise for employees, clients and business partners. But something is changing As businesses become more conscious of sustainability, employee experience, brand reputation and impact, gift-giving is becoming more than a customary gesture. The product, its usefulness, how it is made and the story behind it are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. The question is no longer simply what to give, but what kind of value the gift creates beyond the transaction. From bulk buying to brand building Bulk gift buying involves significant procurement, particularly during the festive season. Traditionally, scale, convenience and cost have been the main considerations. Increasingly, companies are also evaluating design, utility, packaging, environmental impact and the people behind the product.

This is creating space for sustainable corporate gifts, ethical business gifting and offerings that combine commercial value with a social or environmental purpose. A well-designed branded gift can reinforce a company’s identity, while a sustainable or artisan-made item can reflect environmental and social commitments. A useful item can remain part of someone’s daily life long after the occasion. The business case for handmade Handmade does not have to mean small-scale, inconsistent or commercially impractical. The opportunity lies in building organised supply chains around skilled artisans while combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, quality control, customisation, packaging and reliable delivery. Indha, the social enterprise of Literacy India, offers one such example. Indha evolved from Literacy India’s Karigari programme, focused on skill development and livelihood creation for women and youth. Its work brings together traditional craft, contemporary design, upcycling and sustainable goods.

Its range includes hand-embroidered and block-printed items, recycled-paper stationery, bags, décor and goods made from repurposed materials, along with a dedicated corporate gifting and B2B range. For an institutional buyer, items must meet specifications, quantities, quality standards and timelines. The social impact becomes part of a commercially viable transaction rather than a substitute for it. Sustainability enters the procurement conversation Enterprises are becoming more attentive to the environmental implications of gift-giving and promotional merchandise. Plastic-heavy packaging, excessive wrapping and low-utility items can create considerable waste. This is encouraging interest in eco-friendly corporate gifts, reusable goods, recycled materials and sustainable packaging. A hand-block-printed tote, recycled-paper journal, fabric pouch, responsibly made laptop bag or upcycled décor piece can offer an alternative to disposable merchandise.

For companies with ESG and sustainability commitments, procurement decisions can become a practical way of translating those commitments into everyday business. However, sustainability also needs substance. Buyers need to consider where materials come from, who makes the item, how it is produced and whether it is genuinely designed for reuse or longer life. Women-led enterprises: from beneficiaries to business partners Supporting women artisans should not be reduced to charitable consumption. When women develop skills, earn incomes and participate in markets, they become contributors to the local economy. For companies, this creates an opportunity to engage with women-led and artisan enterprises as suppliers and business partners.

Artisan enterprises need predictable demand, fair pricing, clear specifications, quality standards, professional timelines and access to larger markets. Institutional procurement can provide this market linkage. The relationship becomes stronger when artisans are valued not only because they represent a social cause, but because their work has genuine commercial merit. Why utility matters The next evolution of corporate gifting may be driven less by extravagance and more by usefulness. Employees and clients already receive a large number of gifts. Another object with little practical value can easily be forgotten. A well-made laptop bag, hand-block-printed tote, premium diary, embroidered pouch, home décor piece or thoughtfully assembled gift set has a better chance of becoming part of everyday life.

For companies, utility has another advantage: the item remains visible. Heritage can become contemporary enterprise India’s craft heritage offers an extraordinary design vocabulary. Traditional stitches, regional textiles, folk motifs and indigenous techniques can be adapted for contemporary homes, offices and lifestyles. A traditional stitch can appear on a modern handbag, a folk motif on a notebook, recycled paper can become premium stationery, and a regional textile can be transformed into an office tote. The objective is not to preserve heritage by keeping it untouched, but to keep it alive by allowing it to evolve. The larger opportunity The future of corporate gifting in India sits at the intersection of business, design, sustainability, heritage and social impact.

For companies, gift-giving can become more than an annual expense. It can support responsible procurement, strengthen stakeholder relationships and introduce offerings with greater meaning and utility. Find Indha Indha is the social enterprise of Literacy India. For corporate gifting, customised orders and artisan-made sustainable products, explore Indha at www.indha.in or visit www.literacyindia.org.