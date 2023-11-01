Maharashtra's Job-Oriented Growth Augurs Well for Employment Scenario in India
New Delhi (India), October 31: It is widely accepted that infrastructure development can lead to direct and indirect jobs. It has also spillover effects into other economic opportunities. For instance, good transport systems and seamless road networks help move freight from farms to locations where value can be added and ultimately to consumers. Maharashtra with phenomenal infrastructure development has shown how it has a multiplier effect in stimulating the economy, and eventually, how it has facilitated job creation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s War Room responsible for infrastructure development in the state has always taken into account how a particular project can spur employment opportunities. This approach augurs well for the job scenario of India, as Maharashtra sets an example for other states to follow.
Veteran bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar, who is presently DG of War Room in charge of infrastructure projects, has always taken into account how a particular project can generate maximum employment opportunities. As MD of MSRDC, Mopalwar’s project Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg also known as Hinduhriday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway has helped the state government generate employment in various regions. After the completion of its first phase, ten districts through which the Mahamarg passes through have been benefited on the job front. First, during the construction of the expressway, direct and indirect jobs were created. Thousands of laborers, skilled workers, engineers and other technical experts were employed for the project. Secondly, the jobs were created also after the economic activities witnessed an upward trend due to better connectivity in the backward areas. Massive investments are in the pipeline after the Shinde government showcased this project during various business meetings. The investments will also result in a boom in the job market, experts say. Recently at a business event, Shinde told potential investors that “Maharashtra is being preferred by many industries, including foreign ones, due to the availability of good infrastructure, skilled manpower and other facilities.” In what goes to credit of Mopalwar, Shinde said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will go a long way in helping farmers in the state. Its first phase is completed, and the second phase will see completion soon. What the CM hinted at was that the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is giving a big boost to farming activities, which will definitely result in employment creation considerably.
Latest data shows that Maharashtra has upped its share in new job creation in the country to more than 30 per cent over the last five years. This could be possible due to the government relaxing some rules for factories and infrastructure development. According to a statement from an official in Maharashtra, the state is aiming to achieve the milestone of USD 1-trillion GSDP by 2028 as against the set target of 2030.
In fact, the projects such as Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will bring the state capital Mumbai closer to Navi Mumbai and Raigad by reducing the travel time. The reduction in travel time also attracts investments. This is one of the factors that boost tourism in any state. There is no doubt about the fact that tourism always creates direct and indirect employment. Hotel industry would get a major boost due to increased footfalls of the tourists, leading to more employment opportunities.
Several projects that are underway will transform Maharashtra and ensure its future growth. These key infrastructure projects in the state include the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the coastal road, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and the Mumbai-Delhi expressway. Two new metro lines in Mumbai have been completed. In the next two to three years, the state would have 350 kilometres of new metro rails in the Mumbai metropolitan region. This is also one of the reasons why Maharashtra will emerge as a major investment hub for the industrialists from various parts of the country and abroad. As per the directions from CM Shinde, the War Room under guidance of Radheshyam Mopalwar, a 1995 batch IAS officer, is always keeping its focus on how any project can increase employment opportunities in cities and villages. When Shinde announced a substantial allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for a range of development initiatives in the Marathwada region, he stressed the need for the employment-centric growth of the state so that backwardness of any region of the state could be done away with.
