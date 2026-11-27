SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 -- MYCPE ONE, a partner to more than 3,000 CPA and accounting firms in the United States, today announced it has acquired MYCPE ONE, a partner to more than 3,000 CPA and accounting firms in the United States, today announced it has acquired AssureOne , an AI-first tech platform for practice management, tax, audit and bookkeeping work. Financial terms were not disclosed. AssureOne is a unified, AI-native platform that brings four core capabilities together for accounting firms on a single system : Practice Management: AI-first CRM, client portal and mobile app, AI note-taking and SOPs, unified email, text and calls, and native Section 7216 consent tracking. It competes with TaxDome, Canopy, Karbon, Financial Cents, Jetpack Workflow, Ignition and Aiwyn.

Tax Automation: tax data collection, organizers, data extraction and prep work, connected with CCH Axcess and UltraTax CS. It competes with Juno, Filed, Black Ore, Soraban, StanfordTax, SafeSend, TaxGPT and SurePrep.

Audit Automation: AI-powered fieldwork testing, PBC request management, workpaper preparation and review, and financial statement verification. It competes with Trullion, Suralink, Punchcard, DataSnipper, Inflo and Fieldguide.

Accounting Automation: AI-powered transaction coding, month-end close, financial reporting, expense approvals, and budgeting and forecasting on QuickBooks and Xero. It competes with Dext, Double (formerly Keeper), Botkeeper, Basis, Digits, Uncat, FloQast and Fathom. The solution began modestly in April 2026 and is currently used by 40 firms. Practices pay a small monthly fee for each client they serve, and every plan includes team seats, so cost grows with the number of clients a practice serves.

"The future of serving clients globally lies in bringing technology and talent together, and this is our decisive step in that direction," said Shalin Parikh, Founder and CEO of MYCPE ONE. "This technology acquisition gives us the power to serve those clients even better, build a lasting competitive advantage, and scale." AssureOne's difference from other AI players is the talent layer the company adds on top of the software. The company trains its staff directly on the platform, so practices get the technology and people ready to use it from one partner. MYCPE ONE commands a sizable market share and a clear competitive advantage in serving CPAs and practices across North America — largely because it has bundled a full suite of services into a single partnership. Today, businesses turn to the company for continuing education for their teams through CPE for Teams, learning and development, outsourcing and offshoring across flexible models, digital marketing and website services, managed IT and cybersecurity, benchmarking and AI implementation services. In doing so, the company works as a close partner to CPAs and practices — supporting them on the growth front, the talent front, and the IT-infrastructure front. With the platform now part of its portfolio, the business adds a powerful core technology layer, enabling it to deliver even greater value to the practices it serves.

"Our objective is simple — we want our clients, CPAs and practices, to be more productive and to hold a stronger competitive advantage," said Parikh. "No business should feel held back from scaling or growing because of technology, talent, processes, or anything else. We want them to partner with us, grow with us, and get their time back — so these accountants can be truly valuable advisors to their own clients." That vision speaks directly to one of the industry's biggest challenges: an aging and retiring population of accountants, at a time when businesses are weighed down by compliance and administrative work. Accountants increasingly want to shift their focus toward advisory services and the higher-value work they can do for their clients — and the company's combination of talent, technology, and services is built to make exactly that shift possible. Bootstrapped by Design, Bootstrapped by Choice That vision speaks directly to one of the industry's biggest challenges: an aging and retiring population of accountants, at a time when businesses are weighed down by compliance and administrative work. Accountants increasingly want to shift their focus toward advisory services and the higher-value work they can do for their clients — and the company's combination of talent, technology, and services is built to make exactly that shift possible.

In an industry where scaling businesses are often quick to raise external capital or pursue secondary, the business has chosen to remain bootstrapped — a deliberate decision to keep its focus squarely on serving its clients and employees better, rather than optimizing for a near-term financial outcome. Today, the company serves revenues of over ₹500 crore — and niche-focused businesses of this kind are typically valued at 4–6x revenue. The company has received multiple opportunities for external investment and fundraising over the years, yet has turned them down to stay independent, on its own terms. About MYCPE ONE MYCPE ONE is an integrated platform for CPA and accounting firms, serving more than 3,000 firms across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Learn more at my-cpe.com. In an industry where scaling businesses are often quick to raise external capital or pursue secondary, the business has chosen to remain bootstrapped — a deliberate decision to keep its focus squarely on serving its clients and employees better, rather than optimizing for a near-term financial outcome. Today, the company serves revenues of over ₹500 crore — and niche-focused businesses of this kind are typically valued at 4–6x revenue. The company has received multiple opportunities for external investment and fundraising over the years, yet has turned them down to stay independent, on its own terms.

About AssureOne AssureOne is an AI-first platform for CPA and accounting practices. AssureOne is part of MYCPE ONE. Learn more at assureone.ai. Media contact Nemin Vora, Chief of Staff, MYCPE ONE · +1 646-688-2884 · nemin.vora@my-cpe.com