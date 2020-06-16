New Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Regulations for Insurers and Loaners

-
Since 2018, LEI Register has been offering Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) codes, which have become the key measure for improving the quality and accuracy of financial data systems. It has helped to reduce financial risks in the global crisis as well as tremendously speed up the data validation process for financial service providers. The LEI code is a 20- character unique identity code assigned to all entities who are involved in any financial transactions.
As advised by the Financial Stability Development Council, Sub-Committee (FSDC-SC), new Legal Entity Identifier regulations are going to apply
new Legal Entity Identifier regulations are going to apply
About the Global LEI System
The LEI system was initiated as a response to the financial crisis and is aimed at improving transparency in financial data systems. There are several methods of identifying entities across various markets and countries. However the Global LEI System (GLEIS), when fully operational, will ensure that there is just one standard system. There are numerous regulations among jurisdictions that require the use of LEI. However, the main idea of the Global Legal Entity Identifier is to simplify, standardize, and provide the ease of identification of any legal entity worldwide.
LEI Search reveals a company's parent and daughter enterprises, addresses, and much more to ensure that there is a higher level of transparency in the financial world.
LEI Search reveals a company’s parent and daughter enterprises, addresses, and much more to ensure that there is a higher level of transparency in the financial world.
The LEI registration process
The LEI registration process is fast and simple, involving just 3 major steps.
- Fill in the blanks in the LEI number registration application form (autofill available).
- Submit the LEI number registration application and pay with a credit card or PayPal account.
- Your LEI registration data will be sent for data validation and the LEI number sent to you by e-mail.
