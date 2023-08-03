Newgen Software, a pioneer in the digital transformation space, recently released a new version of its NewgenONE platform.It is believed that NewgenONE will revolutionize automation for businesses as it enables rapid enterprise-wide automation at scale. Newgen has over three decades of experience transforming businesses globally across industries, including financial institutions, insurance, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and retail. It has over 520 active clients across 74 countries, including Venerable, Bank Midwest, Ingram Micro, and Tokio Marine HCC.To get more insights, we contacted Varun Goswami, Vice President, Product Management at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., to learn about the platform.Why do businesses need a unified platform?Any organization, irrespective of the industry, must streamline its processes. These processes could be simple two-three step departmental workflows or complex document-intensive processes like customer onboarding and environmental, social, and governance monitoring. To cater to these diverse requirements, enterprises need a unified platform that can quickly scale and automate workflows at all levels while ensuring security and compliance.Tell us more about the NewgenONE Platform.Since we have been in the industry for so long, we understand the business needs, and NewgenONE is a one-stop solution to all the challenges that they are facing. The platform automates all aspects of business for efficient operations and end-to-end customer journeys, backed by a robust integration, governance, and security ecosystem.Whether connecting front-office, middle-office, and back-office for seamless information flow or infusing intelligence into operations, NewgenONE does it all for thousands of applications and processes rapidly.What are NewgenONE’s key differentiators?Below are some of the platform’s highlights that are worth noting:• Native content management capabilities – NewgenONE has a proven track record for best-in-class enterprise content management and has enabled one of the biggest ECM deployments, supporting around 15 billion documents, 125K licensed users, and 400m+ customers. So, enterprises can manage their content, processes, and communication with a single platform.Also, the platform was recently recognized as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q1 2023.• Full stack development platform – When we say end-to-end automation, we mean it. The platform enables data model definition, interface definition, process designing, and also designing customer-facing mobile apps and portals. Users can also create dashboards and set parameters per their business needs.• Robust integration system – Enterprises need the power of ONE. They don’t need multiple systems to manage a process or, for that matter, processes. With that in mind, we have built a robust integration ecosystem that allows businesses to leverage their existing IT infrastructure along with NewgenONE.• Better Collaboration – The most prominent challenge enterprises face is the disconnect between the requirements shared by business users and the application developed by the IT team. The primary reason is that business users are not a part of the development process. With NewgenONE, we have tried to address this through low code capability. Users can now easily build apps based on their requirements, and IT can focus on data models and other key activities. This is a win-win situation for both teams and saves a lot of time.• New-age capabilities – Organizations want to leverage capabilities like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others to stay ahead of the competition. NewgenONE combines these new-age and other powerful capabilities, including low code, intelligent process automation, content services, AI and data science, and others, enabling digital acceleration for enterprises.What are the key benefits that it stands to offer?There are three key areas that enterprises can reinvent with NewgenONE:Customer Experience – Improving the experience has always been a priority for enterprises. The platform streamlines the customer journey end-to-end and empowers customers with self-service options. Also, it personalizes each interaction, resulting in meaningful engagements across touchpoints.Operational Efficiency – Today, businesses must be flexible enough to handle every request and keep track of exceptions and escalations while managing the productivity and efficiency of a hybrid workforce. NewgenONE can monitor operations at scale, ensuring that each transaction in every system is secure, auditable, compliant, and accountable.Innovation – To help businesses stay relevant, the platform shares insights to optimize day-to-day operations. With AI, it identifies new products and business opportunities.